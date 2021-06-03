Which character did Savx play in GTA 5 RP on NoPixel?

Popular GTA 5 role-playing streamer Savx role-played as "Johnny Cassle," an infamous arms dealer living in Los Santos.

Savx used to role-play as "Johnny Cassle" and stream it to his 20,000 followers on Twitch. Savx was one of the first proper GTA 5 RP streamers and quickly became a big name in GTA 5 RP community.

The character is very popular on the NoPixel RP server and the GTA role-playing community in general. Savx is also a very respected figure in the NoPixel RP server.

This article dives into the backstory and significant events in Johnny "Savx" Cassle's life.

Johnny "Savx" Cassle's colorful life in NoPixel

Johnny Cassle was the Manager and Board Director for Sahara International. He was also a prominent arms dealer involved in the production and sale of automatic rifles.

He was close friends with the owner of Sahara International, Nino Chavez, and another manager of Sahara International, Jay Jarvis. Nino Chavez was known to be involved with a crime syndicate called the "Cartel."

Nino Chavez left Johnny Cassle in charge of Cluckin Bell, a fast-food chain in Los Santos, and an associate. Nino had to leave Los Santos and trust Johnny Cassle with the business. When Nino got back, he was disappointed with Johnny over a series of poor business decisions like shutting down the chicken factory to save money.

Nino constantly demeaned and berated Johnny for his poor handling of the business and instantly commanded him to get things back in order. After this, Johnny always obeyed Nino's orders and treated him with the utmost respect.

Johnny gave most of his attention to his weapons trade business and Jay Jarvis, his partner in the business. Johnny always put his business first to everything else. He always kept personal relationships out of his business life, but he had broken that rule when he started working with Jay Jarvis, who he considered a close friend more than a business partner.

Johnny Cassle is believed to maintain the smooth functioning of the weapons trade. He will need to maintain a good relationship with law enforcement. Johnny and his associates slowly started networking, making deals with law enforcement, and growing the business.

Johnny used to operate very carefully, keeping himself out of the public eye. He did not want to attract any attention from the wrong people. But as he became bigger, he started hiring employees, attending events, spending a lot of money, and making risky business decisions. This led to rivalries with different mobs and gangs.

However, this character's story could be completed because Savx was banned from the NoPixel RP server for cheating. It was speculated that Savx was using aim-bots to win gang wars on the server, and after an investigation by moderators of the server, he was banned permanently.

In December 2020, Savx disappeared from the internet, and his fans later found out that Savx had passed away. To honor his memory, his character, Johnny Cassle, was officially killed, and a plaque was placed in the NoPixel RP server with his name on it.

