Which countries have banned gambling in GTA Online, and how to bypass it

Real-life gambling laws prohibit GTA Online players in certain countries from gambling in The Diamond Casino & Resort.

These limitations have existed since the casino was introduced on July 23, 2019. However, new users still stumble upon this problem and wonder why they're locked off from enjoying a good portion of the casino's content. They would be unable to use the following gambling features:

Blackjack

Inside Track

Lucky Wheel

Roulette

Slot Machines

Three Card Poker

However, they can bypass this limitation by using a VPN to connect to any location where gambling in an online game isn't illegal.

Countries where GTA Online players cannot gamble

GTA Online gamers can see that it's quite an extensive list (over 50 countries are affected). They can still enjoy the rest of GTA Online as they'd normally do, but they would be unable to gamble at The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Users in those countries don't get a replacement for this content, either. They essentially get fewer activities solely based on where they live.

There are several legal reasons why various countries prohibit gambling in video games like GTA Online. Rather than focus on the nitty-gritty details, some players may prefer to use a method that allows them to gamble without much hassle.

Using a VPN to bypass this limitation

Whichever VPN the player uses is up to them (Image via TechRepublic)

To gamble at The Diamond Casino & Resort, GTA Online gamers living in those countries must:

Download and install a VPN (any VPN will suffice). Run said VPN before booting up the Rockstar Games Launcher. Select a country where gambling is legal. Go to the Diamond Casino & Resort and gamble at any of its activities.

The VPN doesn't have to be running for the entire session; it only has to be active while booting up the Rockstar Games Launcher and the game. Some users can leave the VPN on until the end of the session if they find it more manageable.

Depending on the VPN users choose, they should have a README or video guide to go along with it.

The above Reddit post is a recent example of a player successfully evading their country's restrictions on gambling through a VPN. However, readers should note that using a VPN won't guarantee a podium vehicle. Still, it's better than being unable to access a basic feature.

It's easy to set up a VPN to be able to gain access that most other gamers can already do.

