Which is the fastest GTA Online next-gen update car? (March 2022)

The next-gen version of GTA 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S brings over five exclusive cars and several special customizations. The upgrades are also applicable to five existing cars and can be installed from a new mod shop called Hao's Special Works.

These performance upgrades drastically increase the performance of the target vehicles and are mostly reflected in their top speed. The fastest car introduced with this update is the Weaponized Ignus, and this article explores it in detail.

The Weaponized Pegassi Ignus is the fastest car from the new edition of GTA Online

“When every billionaire in the city owns a jacked-up supercar, how do you stand apart from the crowd?...You bolster your ego and work your dominance with a minigun and a lock-on jammer, ensuring the crowd always stands far away from you. So, go ahead. Establish yourself, LS style.” — Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is a weaponized variant of the regular Ignus, which first appeared in The Contract DLC last year. There are many aspects of this car that make it stand out when compared to most other weaponized vehicles. The most notable difference is the mounted minigun that is easily visible on the car's rear.

The vehicle also has Missile Lock-on Jammers, which are only available through Imani tech and are exclusive to vehicles from The Contract. The Weaponized Ignus is currently the only vehicle capable of receiving these missiles without installing Imani tech.

HSW (Hao's Special Works) upgrades

Without the upgrades, the Weaponized Ignus performs similarly to the regular variant. Despite having more armor and a mounted minigun, the new variant has better acceleration, although the difference is negligible. The cost of all the upgrades together is $777,500, and here's the breakdown:

HSW conversion (installs Missile Lock-on Jammer) - $500,000

Engine Tune - $60,000

Brakes - $60,000

Transmission - $50,000

Stage 3 Turbo - $100,000

Suspension - $7,500

After all the HSW enhancements, the top speed goes up to 146.3 mph. This makes it the fastest normal (no boost) car in GTA Online. The HSW modifications may be toggled on and off, even though the car can be utilized in regular races with these mods.

Additional details

The design of the Weaponized Ignus in GTA Online is mainly influenced by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Other notable vehicles that served as minor influences include the Rimac Nevera, Ferrari FXX-K, and BMW i8. The car can be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,245,000, which is quite a hefty price to pay.

The HSW conversion must be applied to get the HSW performance upgrades. These can only be done at Hao's Special Works, a new auto shop for these exclusive upgrades, only available to next-gen players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

HSW upgrades in GTA Online do not replace ordinary car workshop upgrades. Instead, they are applied on top of them. Hence, to get the best performance out of a vehicle, players must improve it first at a conventional workshop and then at Hao's Special Works.

