The Last Dose update has brought multiple cars into GTA Online. Apart from Willard Eudora and the still unreleased Karin Boor, there is a supercar-cum-hypercar based on a real-life version.

The Ocelot Virtue is based on the Lotus Evija, as seen by the similarities in the tail light and brake lights. Here is how Rockstar Games defines the new car in their Last Dose newswire article:

"Ego meets eco with the all-new Ocelot Virtue (Super), an all-electric hypercar that comes track-steady and city ready, so you can show off your climate awareness and your tax exile status from behind the same wheel."

Ocelot Virtue can be unlocked for free in GTA Online by completing all the First Dose and Last Dose missions as a host. Only this car version will be unlocked as an Imani Tech vehicle. Also, GTA+ members can directly purchase the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport.

Lotus Evija: About the car and how it inspires a GTA Online car of the Last Dose update?

What players should know about the Lotus Evija

The Lotus Evija is an all-electric hypercar and the first electric vehicle from the iconic British automaker Lotus Cars. The Evija, which means "the first in existence" or "the living one," is an apt name for this groundbreaking vehicle, representing a new era for Lotus.

It was first revealed in 2019 at the Shanghai Auto Show and has garnered attention from car enthusiasts and industry experts. The electric car is powered by a four-motor electric powertrain that delivers 2,000 horsepower and 1,253 pound-feet of torque.

The design of the Lotus Evija is as impressive as its performance. The exterior features a sleek and aerodynamic body with sharp lines and sculpted surfaces designed to enhance performance and efficiency.

The butterfly doors and active aerodynamics add to the car's futuristic look, and the carbon fiber monocoque chassis keeps it lightweight and rigid.

Comparing Lotus Evija and Ocelot Virtue

Many similarities between GTA Online's Ocelot Virtue and the real-life Lotus Evija indicate that the former is largely based on the latter:

The Ocelot emblem is located on the frontal area, ahead of the boot seam, similar to the Lotus emblem on the Evija. Both cars have an aerodynamic design with dual formations and ducts on the front and rear fender areas. The glasshouse/cabin area of both cars is relatively curved in shape and bears plastic trim around the windows. The rear section of both cars bears a glass pane that exposes the engine bay.

Apart from all these amazing similar features, there are some distinctions, such as the rear vents surrounding the back of the Virtue being different from the Evija and the front fascia of the Virtue having large mesh intakes with thin dividers. Meanwhile, the Evija has a smoother front design with fewer intakes.

