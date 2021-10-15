Which GTA Online cars are inspired by James Bond’s Aston Martins?

There are quite a few cars inspired by movies in GTA Online. Rockstar Games keeps up with pop culture and adds elements from current trends to the game.

GTA Online has a collection of cars inspired by the Aston Martins featured in a few James Bond movies. Three vehicles take direct inspiration from those featured in the franchise.

GTA Online cars that take inspiration from James Bond movies

1) The Dewbauchee JB700

The Dewbauchee JB700, as the name suggests, is inspired by James Bond. It is an ironic name given to a car based on a 007 movie.

The JB700 is based on the Aston Martin DB5, one of the most iconic Bond cars. This vehicle is featured in Goldfinger and Skyfall.

Players can purchase the JB 700 from the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $350,000. Its top speed in GTA Online is 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) after being accurately tested by Broughy1322.

The JB700 comes with a dual machine gun on the front of the hood, like in the classic Bond movie.

2) The Dewbauchee Massacro

The Dewbauchee Massacro is a two-door grand tourer that appears in GTA Online. The car was added as part of the 1.13 High Life update on May 13, 2014.

The design of the Massacro is based on the Aston Martin Vanquish. The Vanquish rose to fame after being featured as the James Bond car in Die Another Day.

The Dewbauchee Massacro can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for $275,000. Its top speed was recorded at 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

3) The Dewbauchee Specter

The Dewbauchee Specter, a two-door sports car, came to GTA Online as part of the Import/Export update. It was released on January 17, 2017, during the Specter Week event.

The Specter is inspired by the Aston Martin DB10, getting its name after featuring in the famous Bond film Spectre.

Players can buy the Specter from Benny's Original Motor Works website for $599,000. The vehicle's top speed is 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

The Specter is one of the fastest cars in the game.

