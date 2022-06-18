Which GTA remastered trilogy game is the most playable right now?

Unfortunately, last year Rockstar Games released the highly anticipated GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which was heavily panned by fans and critics alike because of how unfinished and bug-ridden all of the games in the trilogy were.

However, Rockstar Games released many patches in the subsequent months that fixed and improved the games. It has almost become a trend for video game companies to release games that are full of glitches and bugs, which are later fixed and improved through updates and patches.

But it would be wrong to only see the negative side of this game, as Rockstar Games did fix many of the major bugs that were making the GTA Trilogy unplayable during its launch, and many fans have also started responding positively to all the patches it has received in the last few months.

Now, the question would be which of the three games in this remastered trilogy is the most playable and free from any major bugs or glitches that will hamper the player's gaming experience. The answer to this question is undoubtedly GTA San Andreas, and this article will explain why.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

GTA San Andreas: The best game to play from the GTA Trilogy in 2022

Best updates

Several erroneous camera views, mission faults, cinematic glitches, and a slew of other issues that came up in day-to-day gameplay have all been patched in GTA San Andreas. This game probably got the longest patch notes out of all three games in this trilogy.

CJ's iconic high fade haircut from the original game has been improved as well, and this should delight those who were upset with his new look in the remaster.

Intricately detailed world

There are subtle, painstaking features scattered throughout the city that are so much fun to explore, making the entire city of San Andreas look way more beautiful than just a hard graphical overhaul.

The lighting has also been enhanced. For example, certain buildings now have motion-detecting lights that switch on as players approach them, and there are now more environmental elements like trash and different little items scattered around the game to make it more immersive.

These minor elements may not seem crucial on a broad scale, but they are critical for players who want to feel like they are living in San Andreas.

Improved gameplay

The GTA San Andreas remastered has better controls when compared to the other two games from this trilogy and also in comparison to the original game. It doesn't feel as good as a contemporary third-person game's shooting mechanics, but it is a major improvement from the original. The weapons feel great to use, and the movement mechanics feel very smooth.

There is also a weapon wheel that gives players easier access to the weapon they want to choose during a fight, making combat much faster and fun to indulge in. Moreover, console controls are also well implemented and won't cause any major issues for new players who will be playing this game on their next-gen consoles.

Conclusion

It should be noted that at the time of its release, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' remastered edition was probably in the worst shape out of the three games in the trilogy, but it has seen immense improvement with all these updates.

The fact that many speedrunners have even started speedrunning the GTA San Andreas remastered edition and breaking world records goes to show how far this game has improved.

Players can still find many flaws in the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas remastered edition. Many of the songs from the original soundtrack are not present in the new version, and minor glitches can still be found in the game. However, in its current state, the pros outshine the cons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far