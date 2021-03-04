GTA 5 would have had a hard time keeping people hooked for almost a decade if it weren't for all the supremely cool cars Rockstar Games added to the title.

The virtual market features everything GTA 5 players can ask for. The game features an assortment of vehicles for players to enjoy, from futuristic vehicles to flying bikes to invincible mobile military bases. Some vehicles tend to cost an arm and a leg, while some can be acquired for a relatively small sum and sometimes even free.

This article talks about one of the most popular vehicles featured in GTA 5, the Dawbauchee Spectre and its real-life inspirations.

Which real-life car serves as the inspiration for the Dawbauchee Spectre in GTA 5?

Inspiration

Image via GTA Wiki

The real-life inspiration for this 2-door sports car comes from not one but three different vehicles.

The infamous Aston Martin DB10 inspires the overall shape and design of the Dawbauchee Spectre. The iconic greenhouse area and its easily distinguishable rear shape are also based on the Aston Martin DB10.

The car's front bumper is based on the Porche 918, whereas its bonnet vents seem to have taken after the Mercedes-McLaren SLR. The Spectre also takes inspiration from the Aston Martin One-77 and the Aston Martin DB10 for its rear lights' overall shape and design.

Build And Design

Image via GTA Wiki

Like the Aston Martin DB10, the Spectre features an aerodynamic design and a rounded profile. The interior of this spectacular GTA 5 creation features a spacious driver-side dashboard, making it one of the first GTA 5 players to pay dedicated attention to the car's interior design.

Spectre's primary color is a shocking mix of orange and mild red (customizable). It dominates the bodywork, rear panels, and the underside of the car.

Performance

Image via GTA Wiki

Like its real-life inspiration, this exotic sports car makes for one hell of a ride in GTA 5. With a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h), the Dawbauchee leaves most of its counterparts behind. If that wasn't enough, the car has high acceleration, great traction, and nimble handling.

Like Aston Martin, Dawbauchee barely seems to require any input in the fast lane and speeds like a ball of fire.