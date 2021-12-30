Who currently holds the world record for Any% in GTA 5? (December 2021)

Fans of speedrunning should know that GTA 5's Any% category saw a new world record set on December 12, 2021.

The idea of Any% is simple. For most video games, it means that the player tries to complete the game as quickly as possible. Some categories restrict the use of specific glitches, while others allow anything to happen. In GTA 5's case, there are a few rules to follow.

Technically, there are three forms of Any% for GTA 5 under Speedrun.com. The most recent new world record was for Classic Any%, and it came from a runner known as Rayer. There are two other world records, and Crab1k owns both of them - for No Mission Skips and Mission Skips Any%.

The current world records for Any% in GTA 5 (as of December 2021)

The above speedrun comes from Belgium runner Rayer and it's for the Classic Any% category. Rayer's time of 5h 41m 23s beat the previous world record of 5h 44m 40s from Alex Honix. Here are the rules that runners had to keep in mind for Classic Any%:

No taxi service fast travels.

Runners can't do failed mission skips.

Runners must do The Third Way as the final mission.

Those are the limitations of this category. It's worth noting that GTA 5 has several other rules, regardless of the Any% category chosen. In this case:

Runners use RTA (Real Time Attack).

No changes to settings outside the game.

No cheat codes or mods, even if it's accidental.

Runners can't use the 500K Preorder DLC bonuses.

No New Game+.

No Internet-based strategies are allowed.

Runners can't load into a save file not associated with the run.

Rayer's other world records

Rayer primarily focuses on GTA 5, but he has speedrun a few other games as well. His only current world records come from GTA 5, which include:

100% - Classic (10h 16m 23s)

Any% - Classic (5h 41m 23s)

Segments - Countryside (26m 38s)

Segments - Deep Inside (29m 37s)

Any% No Mission Skips & Mission Skips in GTA 5

Both categories function nearly identically to one another, except that the latter allows mission skips whereas the former doesn't. A mission skip in GTA 5 happens when a player fails a mission three times to skip that part. Ukrainian runner Crab1k holds the world record for both categories.

One significant difference between these two Any% categories and Classic Any% is that the former mandates the players complete The Third Way as the finale. Both No Mission Skips and Mission Skips allow players to complete any final mission in GTA 5.

In Mission Skips' case, the speedrunner does Something Sensible (where Trevor Philips dies). Here, Crab1k achieved a time of 3h 13m 15s.

No Mission Skips is nearly two hours longer than the Mission Skips category, showing how much time one can save with that technique. Here, Crab1k kills Michael in The Time's Come and achieves a time of 5h 22m 4s. Crab1k even hosts a slew of other world records, some of which come from joke categories in GTA 5. Their non-joke category world records are:

100% - Mission Skips (7h 31m 19s)

Any% - Mission Skips (3h 13m 15s)

Any% - No Mission Skips (5h 22m 4s)

