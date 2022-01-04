Who is Johnny Guns in The Contract DLC in GTA Online?

GTA Online saw a new enemy in The Contract DLC when they met Johnny Guns. The character was responsible for stealing Dr. Dre's phone to pirate his music, then leaking it all over Los Santos.

Since the beginning of The Contract DLC VIP contracts, users have been dying to find out who was responsible for all of this madness. And now they know it was Johnny Guns.

GTA Online players are so happy to have finally caught Johnny Guns

After completing the final VIP contract, the South Central Leak, GTA Online users go to the agency to meet Franklin, Dre, and Imani. Lamar shows up too but isn't very helpful as he tries to tell Dre about his new weed company.

Franklin tells Dre and the gamers that Imani has been working on the recovered copies of Dre's music to try and find the source. She has tracked where the music came from and informed Dre it is somebody called Jonathan Henderson.

Dr. Dre definitely knows this character as he says:

"Johnny f**king Guns!? I should have f**king known."

It turns out that Johnny Guns is an executive and producer for WesLos Records and has had a problem with Dre for a long time. WesLos Records is a rival to Dr. Dre's GTA Online recording studio, "Record A Studio".

Dre and Johnny supposedly had a deal "blow-up" back in the 90s, and Johnny can really hold a grudge. Stealing Dre's phone to pirate the music was his way of getting revenge.

Johnny clearly did not expect GTA Online players and Franklin Clinton to intervene in his plan.

Johnny does not seem surprised or even scared when he sees Dr. Dre. He even tries to apologize weakly and offers to help recover the copies he made, as if it was no big deal.

After acting weak, knowing he has been caught, Johnny does not seem that intimidating. But once Dr. Dre tells him it's too late to go back on what he has done, Johnny shows his true colors.

"Take your a** back to the golf course, motherf****r. This the streets! You're way out of your element, man."

With this verbal attack, it is clear to the gamers that Johnny has lost his cool. His golf joke backfires as Dre produces his own set of clubs and proceeds to beat Johnny Guns viciously with his 9-iron.

GTA Online players do not see the beating in detail, but it is safe to assume that Dre has killed Johnny Guns. After Guns is dead, Dre drives off with gamers to the Pacific Bluffs Country Club, where he flies away. This seems like the end of Johnny Guns' short-lived GTA career.

