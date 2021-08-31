GTA Online has been a game that has tried to capture as many detailed elements of the real world as possible, and having a radio with multiple stations in the car is no exception.

GTA Online has many amazing radio stations for players to choose from. While driving, players can switch to their favorite radio station that plays their favorite genre of music.

Radio stations have been a part of the GTA Series ever since its first entry back in 1997 and are now one of the staple features of any GTA game. There is no experience like enjoying the radio while being in a high-speed cop chase in GTA Online.

Today, many players are so accustomed to their favorite radio, that they pick their vehicles of choice depending on what are the default radio stations for the vehicle in the game.

One such radio station in GTA Online is the Blue Ark radio and the voice actor for the DJ of the station was Lee Scratch Perry, who sadly passed away yesterday.

Who is Lee Scratch Perry in GTA Online? Everything you need to know

Rainford Hugh Perry, better known as Lee "Scratch" Perry, was a Jamaican reggae producer who voiced himself as the DJ of the Blue Ark radio station in GTA V and GTA Online.

The Jamaican producer was a legend in the reggae scene and was very well known worldwide for his contributions to the reggae culture.

Blue Ark Radio is the Reggae radio station in GTA 5 and GTA Online and the station plays some of the most soothing tunes. Lee Scratch Perry was not only the voice over actor for the DJ, but also had five of his songs featured on the radio station.

Unfortunately, the legend passed away on August 29, 2021, at the age of 85. Lee Scratch Perry passed away from an unspecified illness. The news caught the world by storm and players from all over the world will miss the legend for all the amazing music he has given them through the years.

Songs by Lee Scratch Perry that are featured in GTA Online

Lee Scratch Perry has had his music featured in other versions of GTA and has always been connected to the GTA series in some way or another. Here is a list of all of Lee Scratch Perry's songs that are featured in GTA Online:

"Roast Fish & Cornbread" by Lee "Scratch" Perry (1978)

"Money Come and Money Go" by Lee "Scratch" Perry (2010)

"Grumblin' Dub" by The Upsetters (1977)

"Disco Devil" by Lee "Scratch" Perry & The Full Experience (1977)

"I Am A Madman" by Lee Perry & The Upsetters (1986)

Edited by R. Elahi