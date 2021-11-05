Who are the most valuable crew members in GTA 5?

GTA 5 players need to choose the right crew members if they want to make good money.

Heists are a major gameplay feature in GTA 5. Players need to plan out their missions accordingly. They need the right team to do the job. Players need drivers to getaway and gunmen to keep cops at bay. They also need hackers to bypass security. However, it's not as easy as it sounds.

Each crew member takes a certain cut. However, their overall performance depends on the person. Some crew members can screw up in a big way. For example, a driver may crash his vehicle and get caught by police. GTA 5 players should build themselves a strong team.

GTA 5's most valuable heist crew members

Each crew member has varied levels of skill and experience. This article will go over the best ones for any heist.

Best drivers

GTA 5 offers the following drivers for any respective heist:

Eddie Toh (14% cut)

(14% cut) Karim Denz (8% cut)

(8% cut) Taliana Martinez (5% cut)

Karim is one of the weakest drivers in GTA 5. He is very likely to screw up for the first time. By comparison, Eddie is a pretty good driver. However, he demands a sizeable cut from any heist. The best option here is Taliana as she takes a very low cut while offering a great performance.

GTA 5 players can find her at a random event. Her vehicle crashed near the Great Ocean Highway. Taliana is barely alive as she crawls from the wreck. However, the player has a short time to get her medical assistance. If they are too slow, she will succumb to her injuries.

Best gunmen

There are several gunmen to choose from in GTA 5. Due to the likelihood of potential deaths, players need to be careful here. Gunmen can easily lose money if they perform rather poorly. Here are the available ones in GTA 5:

Gustavo Mota (14% cut)

(14% cut) Norm Richards (7% cut)

(7% cut) Patrick McReary (12% cut)

(12% cut) Daryl Jones (6% cut)

(6% cut) Chef (12% cut)

(12% cut) Hugh Welsh (7% cut)

(7% cut) Karl Abolaji (8% cut)

The vast majority of these gunmen are rather poor. Most of them will be taken out on the first day of their job. The best ones take a higher percentage of the cut. Gustavo Mota is a prime example as he is very professional with his job.

GTA 5 players can also find a crew member at a random event. Patrick McReary is found at the very beginning of the game. He needs a getaway driver for a recent stick up. If done successfully, Patrick will join future heists. Fortunately, he is a very reliable gunman for the job.

Chef is another dependable gunman. Just like Patrick, he has several years of experience. Chef will always perform well in any heist. GTA 5 players should stick with him if Patrick is not available.

Best hackers

GTA 5 has three crew members that serve as hackers:

Paige Harris (15% cut)

(15% cut) Christian Feltz (10%)

(10%) Rickie Lukens (4% cut)

Paige Harris takes the largest cut. However, she is the most reliable hacker. The other two should be avoided. Rickie is a terrible choice for a heist crew member as he will routinely screw up his mission.

In summary

GTA 5 players should rely on the following crew members:

Taliana Martinez (driver

(driver Patrick McReary (gunman)

(gunman) Chef (gunman)

(gunman) Paige Harris (hacker)

All of these crew members are very dependable. GTA 5 players are unlikely to lose any money from their heists. There are a few crew members they have to personally recruit. It's worth the effort if they want the best possible team.

