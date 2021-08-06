GTA 5 has some of the best characters in gaming history. The trio of Franklin Clinton, Michael De Santa, and Trevor Philips is a dynamic that gamers didn't expect but soon fell in love with after it was released.

GTA 5 worked with extremely talented actors to encapsulate the characters to be what they are today. Shawn Fonteno, who played Franklin, wasn't a full-time actor but delivered the character with charisma and raw talent. Michael was played by Ned Luke, who has a similar back story as Michael, as he was out of his main profession (Acting) for a while before getting back in the game.

Who voices Trevor in GTA 5? All you need to know

The one character that fans either love or completely hate, is Trevor Philips, which was played by Steven Ogg. Trevor is a professional criminal and bank robber who runs his own crime company called "Trevor Philips Enterprises."

Trevor Philips is played by Steven Ogg, who is also a Canadian. Steven Ogg was born on the 4th of November 1973. He gave an amazing performance when it came to being the vile and violent Trevor Philips.

Steven Ogg has had various roles in his career before playing Trevor in GTA 5. He started his career in 1999 in the film Giving It Up.

Before playing Trevor in GTA 5, Steven Ogg has worked in the gaming industry before, playing the role of Vinnie in the 2008 Atari game Alone in the Dark and also playing Alex in Cursed Mountain. He has also had some experience with motion capture for these games.

Before GTA 5 he used to work in theater, movies and television, but never took on a role as big as the one for Trevor Philips in GTA 5. This boosted his career and he went on to being an important character in AMC Studio's The Walking Dead.

Steven Ogg has been nominated for many accolades for his performance as Trevor Philips such as nomination for best voice actor in the Spike Video Game Awards as well as the best male character in the Code Central Awards, both in 2013. He also went on to winning the New York Video game Critics Circle Award for Best Overall Acting in a Game.

Steven Ogg's personality gives him the anecdotes to do bizarre roles, and his way of getting into character is his best feature. Rockstar games couldn't have cast a better actor for the role of Trevor Philips.

.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod