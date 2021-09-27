Why adding more home customization options in GTA Online would be a smart move by Rockstar 

GTA Online gives players the freedom to buy many interesting properties in the game. One of the most important properties players buy are the houses in the game. There are very limited interiors to choose from in the game while purchasing a house.

Aside from houses, players can buy many different assets in the game. Many properties in GTA Online have a few modification options where players can choose their theme color and add a few other customizations to personalize the place.

Buying a CEO or even an Autoshop gives players many choices with what they would want to add to the property. Such modifications are missing when it comes to buying a house.

Customizable houses in GTA Online would be a smart move from Rockstar

Many players who play GTA Online love customizing their properties and vehicles to their liking. Many players spend a lot of time customizing their protagonist in character creation too. The power to customize things in GTA Online is what makes the game as favored as it is today.

Players love adding their own flavor to things that they enjoy, this makes things more personal for them. With so many things customizable in the game, it is a little awkward to learn that many houses in GTA Online look the same.

When players buy a house in GTA Online, they don't get to decide what kind of interior they want unless they buy one of the Eclipse Towers Penthouse Suites or the Diamond Casino Penthouses. These penthouses come with quite a few options to modify the look of the property.

If Rockstar Games gave more houses the option to be customized, it would make the game more interesting and much more profitable. Players are locked into the location of the Eclipse Towers or the Casino to own a customizable crib that isn't favorable for commuting.

Why more houses need to be customizable in GTA Online

Suppose Rockstar Games lets players modify all the high-end apartments and stilt houses according to their liking for a little extra in-game money. In that case, there is a chance that more players will end up buying shark cards to be able to afford these modifications.

This feature will be beneficial for the players as they can have a nice interior wherever they want on the map as per their needs and commute route.

