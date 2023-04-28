Why Armored Kuruma is worth buying in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The Armored Kuruma is an excellent vehicle for missions in GTA Online, making it a good item to purchase. Most players would get it for its bulletproof plates. This practically ensures that most NPCs will never be able to kill a player inside since their bullets won't be capable of hitting the driver. Thus, the Armored Kuruma is a fan favorite for missions in the game.

It is worth mentioning that this vehicle is neither weaponized nor capable of withstanding explosives (contrary to its name). Despite these limitations, GTA Online players are recommended to own at least one copy of this car. This vehicle is worth it at full price, but getting it at a discount is always nice.

Why GTA Online players should still buy the Armored Kuruma, even after The Last Dose update

GTA Online has numerous missions where NPCs have aimbot-like accuracy and can easily shred the player. Getting Wasted often wastes time and may cause a player to fail a job. Ergo, having a reliable vehicle is always worthwhile.

The Armored Kuruma has the following valuable qualities that make it good to purchase:

Bulletproof: The main draw of this car.

The main draw of this car. Fairly fast: 109.75 mph is solid.

109.75 mph is solid. Relatively cheap: Normally costs $525,000~$698,250 outside of event weeks. Discounts can make it more affordable.

Normally costs $525,000~$698,250 outside of event weeks. Discounts can make it more affordable. Easy to use: There is no difficult gimmick to spawning or upgrading this vehicle. Driving it is also straightforward.

Suppose a player finds themselves in a situation where NPCs constantly shoot at them and cause easily avoidable deaths. In that case, the Armored Kuruma is an excellent car to get to prevent that from happening again.

Flaws of the Armored Kuruma

Not everything about this vehicle is perfect. Here is a list of flaws that potential buyers should keep in mind:

Weak to explosives: A single explosion will destroy it.

A single explosion will destroy it. Not weaponized: You can still do a drive-by with your normal weapons, but there are no homing missiles or other overpowered options here.

You can still do a drive-by with your normal weapons, but there are no homing missiles or other overpowered options here. Many armored vehicles exist: There is no shortage of other bulletproof vehicles, especially those that are resistant to explosives. For example, the Duke O'Death can be obtained for free by returning players.

That said, this vehicle is still pretty good, especially for its low price within the current meta. It might not be perfect, but this bulletproof car still has a good niche that makes it relevant for even modern GTA Online players. That's more than what could be said about most other 2015 vehicles, let alone many recent automobiles.

Conclusion

The Armored Kuruma is a good vehicle for GTA Online players who plan to grind a lot. Most NPCs will be unable to eliminate a driver inside this bulletproof car, which makes them more than capable of helping a person earn their money back. Its default price is $698,250. Players can lower it to $525,000 after completing The Fleeca Job as a host.

A few weekly updates may lower it further, as evident in the April 27 update. If players don't have this car yet, then it's worth buying if they have no other bulletproof vehicles for mission grinding.

