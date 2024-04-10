Why Battle Rifle in GTA Online is one of the worst weapons

The Battle Rifle in GTA Online is one of the newest weapons that Rockstar added to the game (in December 2023). The weapon seems to be based on the FN FAL, with its iron sights looking similar to those on the H&K G3. Both are iconic real-life battle rifles, which is most likely why Rockstar chose that name.

You can only buy the Battle Rifle in GTA Online from a Gun Van or your Agency Armory for $497,500, but many fans have wondered if it's worth buying or not. There are many things to consider when reviewing this weapon, and this article will highlight all the negative aspects.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion.

Why you shouldn't buy the Battle Rifle in GTA Online

As mentioned before, the Battle Rifle is one of the newest weapons added to the game; it came with The Chop Shop update for GTA Online. However, despite being new, it's not the most modern or most feature-rich one. For starters, you can't equip any attachments to the weapon apart from a suppressor and an extended magazine.

You'd expect a modern battle rifle to at least have a scope on it to alternate between long-range and mid-range encounters. However, despite having the highest range for an automatic rifle, the lack of scope makes it only fit for mid-range encounters.

The Battle Rifle is less accurate than the Special Carbine Mk II and the Service Carbine in GTA Online, although it does more damage. It comes with a 20-round regular magazine and a 30-round extended magazine. This makes it useless in mid-range encounters, where you need a larger ammo capacity.

The Battle Rifle in GTA Online also doesn't have any unique Tints, unlike most other base-game weapons. Its $497,500 price tag makes it the third-most expensive weapon in the game, coming right after the Railgun and the Compact EMP Launcher. It's even more expensive than the Widowmaker in GTA Online, which is another overpriced weapon. In comparison, the Special Carbine Mk II and the Service Carbine cost $135,000 and $370,000, respectively.

One particular feature of the Battle Rifle in GTA Online that you can make use of is its ability to penetrate through multiple enemies like a Sniper Rifle. However, this weapon can't make use of all the unique types of ammunition you unlock through Bunker Research.

As a result of all these negative features, the Battle Rifle can't be counted as one of the best guns in GTA Online.

