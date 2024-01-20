5 things GTA Online players should know about Widowmaker

GTA Online players are often on the lookout for weapons that can aid them in this highly competitive multiplayer game. The Widowmaker is one such firearm capable of decimating players, pedestrians, and vehicles alike within moments, thanks to its deadly laser beam. However, one should know that this weapon can only be purchased from specific locations.

It should also be noted that it is quite expensive; hence, beginners might not be able to afford it at the start of their journey. Nevertheless, for those interested, this article discusses five things Grand Theft Auto Online players should know about the Widowmaker.

GTA Online players should know these things about the Widowmaker

1) It is extremely powerful

As per popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber GhillieMaster, the Widowmaker takes around 12 shots to neutralize players. But its rapid firing rate, about 3,000 RPM, gets those shots out almost instantly. The weapon also has a very compact bullet spread, which means it will hit the intended target more often while spraying.

The Widowmaker is also very effective against vehicles and can destroy unarmored cars in a matter of seconds. GTA Online players can also use this firearm against armored cars, and although it is also effective against them, the time taken will be a bit longer.

2) It is just a futuristic Minigun

The Widowmaker's appearance and its ability to shoot laser beams make it stand out from the usual weapons in GTA Online. However, it is just a futuristic take on the fabled Minigun. The firing rate, damage dealt, and range of the two don't have much difference.

In case you are at odds about which of the two shall be added to your arsenal, it really just depends on what you prefer. The Minigun is better suited for those who like using realistic weaponry, whereas the Widowmaker is perfect for those who embrace the more futuristic aspects of this Rockstar Games title.

That said, it also depends on whether you can afford the Widowmaker, which costs a few hundred thousand dollars.

3) Cost

As stated, the Widowmaker is a pretty expensive weapon that GTA Online beginners may not be able to afford. It costs $499,000 and can be purchased from the Agency Armory. For those unaware, the Agency Armory is an optional upgrade for the Celebrity Solutions Agency business.

This weapon used to be available at Ammu-Nation but was removed after the Los Santos Drug Wars update was released in December 2022. You will have to buy the Agency business along with its Armory upgrade to purchase the Widowmaker; however, there is another way of getting this futuristic Minigun.

4) It is occasionally available in the Gun Van

Rockstar Games added the Gun Van to Grand Theft Auto Online in early 2023, and it has quickly become a popular feature among players. It is a remote weapons store that changes its location every day and refreshes its sale catalog with every GTA Online weekly update.

The Widowmaker is occasionally made available in the Gun Van; therefore, you must keep checking its catalog every week. Moreover, the weapons are sold at a discount, so you can save some cash. The Gun Van deserves to return as one of the features in GTA 6, but Rockstar hasn't confirmed this yet.

5) Movement restrictions

A GTA Online character wielding the Widowmaker (Image via Rockstar Games)

For all of the Widowmaker's great attributes, there are also some downsides. Due to the weight of this weapon, GTA Online players will be forced to move much slower than usual when wielding it. Additionally, you won't be able to take cover or perform rolls.

This means you will be quite exposed in a head-to-head PvP combat scenario, and it will come down to who strikes first. Hence, the Widowmaker, despite its strength, might not be a suitable choice for all situations.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Can you afford the Widowmaker in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes