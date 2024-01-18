Why GTA Online players should get Progen Tyrus after the latest update

GTA Online recently got a new weekly update (January 18 - 24, 2024), and the selection of cars on sale has been refreshed. The Progen Tyrus is one of the vehicles available at a discounted price this week, and there are several reasons it is a must-have for any player. This is also one of the automobiles that Rockstar removed during the San Andreas Mercenaries update, so players who want the car will only be able to get it this week.

The reasons why Grand Theft Auto Online players need to buy the Progen Tyrus during this week's update include the car's performance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Why the Tyrus in GTA Online is a must-have during this week's update

The first thing that GTA Online players will note about the Tyrus is its unique design. The inspiration behind it is unmistakable — the iconic McLaren F1 GTR. This alone makes the car a unique vehicle, but gamers have many more reasons to buy it during GTA Online's latest weekly update.

It's worth noting that, unlike the real F1 GTR, the driver's seat in this automobile is on the left rather than in the center. This is a major difference between the two cars. The Tyrus also takes inspiration from some other rides, like the Saleen S7R and Mosler MT900R.

It was added to the game during the Cunning Stunts update in 2016 but was removed during the San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2022. When it comes to performance, the Tyrus is a beast and drives as an endurance car should. It has an insanely high downforce and equally good handling.

The automobile's top speed is quite impressive as well, at 123.5 mph (tested by Broughy1322), but its acceleration might be a bit underwhelming.

In terms of customization, there are not many options for this car's body parts apart from exhausts and spoilers. However, due to how unique the vehicle looks, players who love the McLaren F1 GTR shouldn't mind this much. Furthermore, this title has two unique liveries for the ride.

When considering its looks and performance, the Tyrus doesn't disappoint. That said, its price has always been a point of contention. It used to be one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online, priced at $2,550,000. However, at the moment, the vehicle is being sold at a 30% discount. This means players can get it for only $1,788,000 from the LS Car Meet.

Considering the Progen Tyrus' current cost and everything it offers, it is one of the best cars GTA Online players can buy this week.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.