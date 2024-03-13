Why was Benefactor Feltzer removed from GTA Online, and will it ever come back?

The Benefactor Feltzer in GTA Online was a fan-favorite car removed with the dreaded San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2023. This means that you won't find the vehicle on any in-game website. It is just one of 188 vehicles that are no longer available for purchase.

However, if you want this car badly, there are many ways to do so, although most of these methods require patience. Here's everything you need to know about the Benefactor Feltzer in GTA Online, including whether it will ever return and, if so, how to get it.

Benefactor Feltzer in GTA Online: How to obtain the removed vehicle

The Benefactor Feltzer in GTA Online is a convertible sports car based on several Mercedes-Benz models, primarily the SL-65 AMG. It has a sleek, compact design that looks aerodynamic and sporty. With a top speed of 119.5 mph (as tested by YouTuber Broughy1322), it was one of the fastest cars in GTA Online during the game's initial years.

The Benefactor Feltzer was a favorite among most players because of its decent speed and responsive handling. Furthermore, its responsive suspension and back-heavy design made it one of the best drifting cars in the game.

The car also had some decent customization options at mod shops. The best thing was that you could get all this for just $145,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Unfortunately, with the San Andreas mercenaries update, the Benefactor Feltzer was added to the list of removed vehicles from GTA Online. There was no particular reason for removing the vehicles other than the fact that many of these weren't as popular as the rest.

According to Rockstar, they just wanted to streamline the shopping experience, although there's still no way to search for a particular vehicle on the websites.

However, you can still acquire the vehicle in the game through various methods. One of these is the LS Car Meet, where you can buy a copy of another player's vehicle or win it as a Prize Ride if it becomes available for the position. It can also appear at the Lucky Wheel's Podium Vehicle, where you must spin the wheel and hope to win it if you're lucky.

Or, you can buy the Benefactor Feltzer from one of the following places:

LS Car Meet Test Rides

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Luxury Autos

Simeon's showroom did bring back the Feltzer recently during the GTA Online weekly update that lasted from September 28 to October 4, 2023.

So, if you didn't get it during that event week and still want to obtain one, you'll have to wait for another weekly update that brings it back to one of the four places mentioned above. It can also make a reappearance at The Vinewood Car Club, which is a GTA+ exclusive auto showroom that also features removed vehicles.

