Why you should buy GTA 5 during the ongoing Epic Games Store sale

The Epic Mega sale is nearing its end, and this is the last week for players to get GTA 5 at a 50% discount. For players who are still not aware of this amazing sale, it's been going on since May 19, 2022.

Discounts of up to 75% are available on over 1,600 games and add-ons. Players will also receive an unlimited number of Epic Games Store Mega coupons throughout the course of this deal, which will provide an extra 25% discount on game purchases of $14.99 or more. The Mega Sale 2022 also includes the Vault and Mega deals, which will be updated weekly with new offers.

As mentioned before GTA 5 is currently available a super reasonable during this sale, and this article will go into more detail about this sale so players can get the game before it ends. Moreover, the article will also talk about why it's highly beneficial for fans to get the game while the sale is still available.

GTA 5 will be 50% off on Epic Games Store till June 16, 2022

Players can get GTA 5: Premium Edition for $14.99 till June 16, which includes Grand Theft Auto Online as well as all previous gameplay enhancements and content. Players will also receive the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which gives beginners a head start in launching their criminal enterprise in GTA Online.

However, players should bear in mind that the $1,000,000 extra cash in Grand Theft Auto Online provided with the Premium Edition as part of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack may take up to 7-10 days to appear in their in-game User Account after their first session playing Grand Theft Auto Online. This additional cash is only available to new Starter Pack purchasers.

Epic Mega sale coupon discount on GTA 5

As previously stated, each Epic Games account will immediately receive a 25%-off coupon that can be used during the MEGA Sale. This coupon will only be available to use with games that have previously been launched on the Epic Games Store. It may be used on single purchases or multi-game purchases worth $14.99 or more after any sale reductions.

This means players buying Grand Theft Auto 5 are going to get an extra 25% off when they purchase it. The coupons will be applied automatically the moment the requirements are met and players have the game in their cart.

It should be noted that taxes and other fees are not deducted from the minimum-purchase amount. These vouchers cannot be used on pre-orders, non-game purchases (such as DLC or Season Pass), or during in-game transactions.

Why should players buy GTA 5 during this sale?

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most iconic games ever released that has provided gamers with an interactive open world, intricate and fun story missions, and amazing characters. So it should be a no-brainer for Rockstar Games fans to have this game in their library. Moreover, Grand Theft Auto 5 rarely gets a good discount offer, making this deal the best time to get the game.

The sale is also on the Premium Edition of the game, which means that players will also get a lot of new items and features that the normal version lacks. Not only this, Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition is something critics hold in high regard, and the game is rated as Mighty on OpenCritic Ratings.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective views

