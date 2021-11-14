Why you can’t play the GTA Trilogy on PC yet

There is a simple explanation why players can't play the GTA Trilogy on PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

According to Rockstar Games, the reason is:

"The Rockstar Games Launcher is now back online. However, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will remain unavailable to play or purchase as we work to remove some data files that were unintentionally included in the new versions of these games. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and we hope to have the correct versions of the games up and running for everyone as soon as possible."

They don't specify what was in those data files, but several dataminers have already revealed some important information.

The reason why players can't run the GTA Trilogy on PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher

Ash R. @Ash_735 So the audio format of choice for the Definitive Editions is OGG-VORBIS! More interesting however, San Andreas contains all the cut music! It's just disabled by script! So the audio format of choice for the Definitive Editions is OGG-VORBIS! More interesting however, San Andreas contains all the cut music! It's just disabled by script! https://t.co/FBGJINdBYy

The above tweet showcases one of the things that most players can find easily. Here, one can see that the GTA Trilogy contains cut music, but the game's script disables it. Some players speculate that the lack of renewed music licenses is one reason why the game was pulled from the Rockstar Games Launcher.

However, there is also some source code for the original games, giving players insight into something they were never privy to beforehand. Strangely though, several leaks also exist for the Nintendo Switch version.

Vadim M. @NationalPepper The Switch version is the Holy Grail for people, who likes behind the scenes. They leaked almost everything for the original trilogy. It includes:

Script sources...

Text sources...

Internal tools...

Some other weird files... The Switch version is the Holy Grail for people, who likes behind the scenes. They leaked almost everything for the original trilogy. It includes:Script sources...Text sources...Internal tools...Some other weird files... https://t.co/FjvONzbeNh

The above tweet showcases some of the data files found in the Nintendo Switch version. Thus, taking down a game on PC to remove some data files seems counterintuitive when some of those are viewable on other platforms.

Nonetheless, that's the reason Rockstar Games gives for players being unable to enjoy the GTA Trilogy on PC through their game launcher. Whether it's related to musical licenses or trying to hide all code remains to be seen, but there is much content out there about the original games' intricacies.

Content characters like Vadim M will have a gold mine of new discoveries to talk about in due time. Players are only seeing the tip of the GTA Trilogy iceberg here.

Other interesting code-related discoveries

Vadim M. @NationalPepper Who is Kylie? Apparently a cut person from "Wear Flowers in Your Hair". Who is Kylie? Apparently a cut person from "Wear Flowers in Your Hair". https://t.co/v6ObULGBuR

Apparently, there was a character named Kylie who planned to be in GTA San Andreas. This character never shows up in the final version of the game, but they owned a bike and would have appeared in the Wear Flowers in Your Hair mission.

Unsurprisingly, Kylie still doesn't show up in the GTA Trilogy. The above tweet is one of many examples of secrets that players weren't privy to in the past.

Vadim M. @NationalPepper Gtamen @Gtamen The code's already leaked so taking down the Rockstar launcher for "maintance" for 30+ hours and then turning around and taking away the entire game from 1000s of players is a dogshit move, violates customer laws and is downright shameful. The code's already leaked so taking down the Rockstar launcher for "maintance" for 30+ hours and then turning around and taking away the entire game from 1000s of players is a dogshit move, violates customer laws and is downright shameful. Not to mention that PC version has only a small portion of these internal files. The Switch version in this regard is a winner. twitter.com/Gtamen/status/… Not to mention that PC version has only a small portion of these internal files. The Switch version in this regard is a winner. twitter.com/Gtamen/status/…

The Nintendo Switch version gives away far more secretive details than the PC version. Some players point out that the GTA Trilogy code has already been leaked, so Rockstar Games is a little late to hide it.

Many dataminers are looking through the code right now, so players are bound to hear some discoveries in the near future. Rockstar Games hasn't given an update on when players can expect to enjoy the GTA Trilogy through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Until then, fans can only wait and do something else.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Did you choose to get a refund? Yes No 0 votes so far