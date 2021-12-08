Why the Cheetah is the most fun-to-drive car in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

The Grotti Cheetah is a memorable sports cars in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. With a familiar sports car look, players have found the Cheetah to be a favorite car in the newly remastered game.

Its main competitor is the Infernus. The Infernus is the fastest sports car in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition and the new San Andreas, so why do the players prefer driving the Cheetah?

This article will explain why the players think the Cheetah is the most fun-to-drive car in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

What are some of the things GTA players love about this car?

The Cheetah's GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition design is modeled after a real-life Ferrari Testarossa. Taking its inspiration from one of the fastest sports car companies known to men, it is easy to see why GTA fans love this car. It has also appeared in GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA Online.

With a top speed of over 142mph, it is a worthy contender for the fastest sports car in the game. GTA players can customize their Cheetahs at the TransFender body-mod shop in any of its three locations in San Andreas.

These locations are in Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. The Cheetah can be modified in many ways, improving its look and handling stats.

Cheetah in the side missions

In the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, players can participate in the Exports and Imports side-missions. These missions aim to collect the best cars in the game and deliver them for shipping.

This reminds some players of the movie Gone In 60 Seconds, where Nicolas Cage forms a team of thieves to steal special cars. The Cheetah is on this list and will reward players with over $100k when they deliver it to the port.

Where can players easily find the Cheetah in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

Also Read Article Continues below

Players don't see many Cheetahs driving around until CJ reaches Las Venturas. Once in this larger and more affluent part of San Andreas, the players are sure to find themselves a Cheetah to personalize and enjoy racing around the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha