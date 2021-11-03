Why CJ from GTA San Andreas is the best protagonist in the GTA series

Despite being released nearly two decades ago, GTA San Andreas and its lead star, CJ, still rule the hearts of many.

From narcissistic madmen and intellectual daredevils to self-deprecating, pretend-machos, the Grand Theft Auto games feature a number of unforgettable protagonists.

None, however, left the kind of mark that CJ did on his fans. Years after the release of GTA San Andreas, he is still the most beloved character from the entire series.

What made Carl Johnson from GTA San Andreas truly special

Image via nexusmods.com

There are a number of facets that make Carl Johnson remarkably relatable to GTA San Andreas fans. For starters, he didn't come from wealth and wasn't handed an empire on a plate.

On the contrary, he had to work his fingers to the bone just to get to a place where he could be treated with respect.

Man, what the hood done for me? Always dragging me down. Ever since I got out of the hood sh*t been cracking! That's everybody's dream, to get out of the hood...

CARL JOHNSON TO SWEET IN HOME COMING

Another reason why CJ is agreed upon as the most beloved character from the Grand Theft Auto series is because of his kindness. Unlike other blood-seeking, violence-loving characters in the franchise, CJ is amicable and tends to have a very light, soft-hearted attitude towards most things in life.

His down-to-earth manners and self-deprecating humor make him a lot more relatable to fans than the likes of Trevor, who throws a tantrum whenever things don't go his way and ends up killing a bunch of people for no justifiable reason.

In GTA San Andreas, CJ's downfall after the death of his brother and then his rise to an honorable position in the gang was quite endearing. However, being betrayed by his closest friends thrust him into hellish forms of grief. This in turn made him, as a character, absolutely unforgettable.

At the end of GTA San Andreas, despite having faced unspeakable horrors, CJ is a successful young man with a brimming bank account and a joyful social life. He is the kind of hero who, despite the odds in his way, manages to reach a place most can only dream of.

