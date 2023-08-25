Why the Cocaine Lockup is GTA Online's best Biker Business for money grinding

Five Biker Businesses exist in GTA Online, but the Cocaine Lockup has consistently been the best one when grinding for money. The only downside is that its property and upgrades are more expensive than its contemporaries. However, that's only a short-term issue. Anybody seeking to be in the long grind of making money in the game will find the higher profit payouts of this business worthwhile.

Note that the following values are for the default sales. Event weeks can buff the amount you earn, but these usually affect all Biker Businesses rather than just a specific one in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Reasons GTA Online's Cocaine Lockup is the best Biker Business for earning money

Highest profits are a good way to indicate the value of a Biker Business (Image via Rockstar Games)

Regardless of whether you're selling close or far, the Cocaine Lockup is GTA Online's best Biker Business in terms of profit. This guide assumes that you already have the equipment and staff upgrades for each property for the sake of comparing the best possible payouts.

Here is a list of revenues for the following close and far sales (assuming a full inventory):

Document Forgery Office: $105,000 (Close Sale) or $157,500 (Far Sale)

$105,000 (Close Sale) or $157,500 (Far Sale) Weed Farm: $210,000 (Close Sale) or $315,000 (Far Sale)

$210,000 (Close Sale) or $315,000 (Far Sale) Counterfeit Cash Factory: $245,000 (Close Sale) or $367,500 (Far Sale)

$245,000 (Close Sale) or $367,500 (Far Sale) Meth Lab: $297,500 (Close Sale) or $446,250 (Far Sale)

$297,500 (Close Sale) or $446,250 (Far Sale) Cocaine Lockup: $350,000 (Close Sale) or $525,000 (Far Sale)

The above list is ordered from least to most profitable, regardless of whether you choose a Close or Full Sale. Note that this does not account for any potential multipliers from a GTA Online weekly update.

Some of the staff who help you make money (Image via Rockstar Games)

The profit margins if you buy supplies tell a similar story:

Document Forgery Office: $10,500 (Close Sale) or $67,500 (Far Sale)

$10,500 (Close Sale) or $67,500 (Far Sale) Weed Farm: $90,000 (Close Sale) or $195,000 (Far Sale)

$90,000 (Close Sale) or $195,000 (Far Sale) Counterfeit Cash Factory: $95,000 (Close Sale) or $217,500 (Far Sale)

$95,000 (Close Sale) or $217,500 (Far Sale) Meth Lab: $110,000 (Close Sale) or $258,750 (Far Sale)

$110,000 (Close Sale) or $258,750 (Far Sale) Cocaine Lockup: $162,500 (Close Sale) or $337,500 (Far Sale)

Similar metrics can be found based on whether you steal supplies, don't sell a full inventory, or look at hourly profits. For example, the hourly profit of the Cocaine Lockup can be either $32,500 or $67,500, depending on which sale you choose. That's higher than the Meth Lab's hourly profit of ~$18,333 (Close Sale) or $43,125 (Far Sale), which is the next best option.

Street Dealers

You can always sell extra products to Street Dealers (Image via Rockstar Games)

On a related note, the Cocaine Lockup is one of three Biker Businesses capable of selling products to Street Dealers alongside Meth Labs and Weed Farms.

Three Street Dealers spawn every day in GTA Online, with some of these NPCs paying extra for Cocaine. That means some players may wish to sell a little bit of their products to them since this activity only takes about a minute to do, making it much quicker than a Sell Mission.

In those instances, GTA Online players could potentially make ~$40,000 with a Street Dealer who prefers this item. The values change from one NPC to another every day, so make sure to check on GTAWeb.eu or another source to see current prices before you visit the Street Dealers.

If there was one Biker Business worth bringing back in Grand Theft Auto 6, it would be the Cocaine Lockup.

