Why there is no crossplay in GTA Online on PS4 and PS5

One problem many gamers have recently run into when migrating their accounts from the PS4 to the PS5 is the lack of crossplay in GTA Online. The game has never had crossplay, and this issue isn't brand new. However, it's exacerbated by the fact that this migration process permanently deletes one's PS4 progress.

Everything they did in the past would now be on the PS5 if players decided to migrate their account. The main problem with this is that anybody who has a friend who still uses the last-gen console might not be able to play with them anymore. Next-gen consoles are scarce and unobtainable for some players, making the lack of crossplay a considerable problem.

There is no crossplay in GTA Online between the PS4 and PS5

With upgrades for eligible vehicles and new range of modifications including groundbreaking acceleration, Chameleon Paint, and more: Hao has taken over the LS Car Meet's Mod Shop with Hao's Special Works, exclusive to the latest generation consoles.

Not every video game has crossplay, and GTA Online is a prime example. In this case, it makes sense that PS4 and PS5 players can't play together. For those that don't know, the next-gen port of this game has exclusive features missing from the past-gen version.

It wouldn't make sense to bundle both versions of the game together if one of them lacks those features. Here are some features exclusive to the next-gen port of GTA Online:

Hao's Special Works

Five cars (Weaponized Ignus, Cyclone II, Astron Custom, Arbiter GT, and S95)

Career Builder

More accessible main menu

The S95 is a good example of a vehicle missing from the past-gen ports (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first two features would make gameplay between the two consoles impossible, as they include entities missing from the PS4 version. There are currently no plans for the old-gen versions to get any of these updates, meaning that players would need to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S to enjoy them.

Profile migration in GTA Online

GTA Online players should consider the lack of crossplay before they choose to migrate their character. They will never be able to return to their PS4 account once they transfer it to the PS5. Any friends they have that can't make the transition will also be unable to play with them until they finally get the same console.

There have been no announcements for any plans to allow players on different platforms to play with one another. The Enhanced Edition is missing several features found in the Expanded & Enhanced Edition, which will only grow as Rockstar Games focuses on the latter more than the former.

