Why not to expect any GTA 6 news or an update today (February 12, 2025)

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting for a really long time for GTA 6 and Rockstar Games' silence hasn't helped. The developer released a trailer back in December 2023, and nothing new (besides a release window confirmation) has been shared since then. However, as the title is scheduled to come out in the fall of this year, fans expect some news to be shared shortly.

Some are even wondering if today, February 12, 2025, could be the day as PlayStation will host its State of Play event in a few hours from now on Twitch and YouTube. That said, it would be best for fans to keep low, or no expectations.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here's why fans should not expect any GTA 6 news or updates today, February 12, 2025

The announcement of a new Sony PlayStation State of Play has raised expectations among GTA 6 fans for getting some news or updates. As mentioned, the event will be held later today, and the likely reason behind this expectation is that Rockstar Games and PlayStation seemingly share a good relationship.

Examples of this are a few older GTA games released first on PlayStation consoles. The Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced (the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port) trailer also aired for the first time during September 2021's PlayStation Showcase.

However, it is worth noting that Rockstar seems to like doing its own thing, and very rarely participates in such events, no matter how significant. The developer has not taken part in any of the State of Play broadcasts in 2024, or for that matter other major video game events.

This alone should caution those wondering about the possibilities of Rockstar revealing GTA 6 trailer 2 at State of Play 2025.

Introductory shot of Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonist Lucia (Image via Rockstar Games)

Furthermore, Rockstar Games appears to be not following its previous usual marketing patterns. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, the developer's last two major releases, had their second trailers out around a year after the first one's release. Moreover, screenshots were also shared between the two.

On the other hand, it has been a year and two months since the first GTA 6 trailer was released, and fans are still waiting for even a hint regarding screenshots, let alone a second trailer.

Most importantly, there has been no announcement from Rockstar Games regarding any GTA 6 news or update arriving today. Therefore, it would be best for fans to keep extremely low or no expectations at all.

