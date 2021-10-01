Why fans should be more excited for GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition than GTA 6

Fans can finally rejoice now that remasters of the PS2-era GTA Games have been confirmed, thanks to the South Korean rating board.

It's been a while since Rockstar last added a new title to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, with GTA 5 being the most current game in the series. Over the years, there have been a lot of rumors concerning the release of GTA 6, but Rockstar hasn't been able to confirm anything yet, choosing to keep players in the dark, perhaps hoping to hype the anticipation in doing so.

The internet was rife with speculation about the release of the much-anticipated games and now that its release has essentially been confirmed, fans seem to be beside themselves with joy.

GTA Remastered Trilogy

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular video game series in the world as of now, having amassed millions of views and fan-raves over the years. That is why it was confusing for fans not to receive any word from Rockstar regarding GTA 6, given that the franchise has never been slow with the continuous creation of content.

However, one can hardly expect the most popular video game developers in the world to assume a permanent silence on the matter and let fans spam every page on Reddit regarding the subject.

It makes more sense for fans to draw exaggerated speculation about the Remastered trilogy than anticipate the confirmation of GTA 6, considering that there's literally no info on the latter as of now.

Moreover, the Remastered trilogy is based on some of the most engaging games in the series, so it's safe to assume that it will be packed to the gills with a number of action-packed, full throttle adventures, and would, all in all, make for one heck of a nostalgic journey back to the PS2-era GTA games.

