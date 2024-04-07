Why Gerald Missions in GTA Online are a 'must-play' after the latest weekly update

Gerald Missions in GTA Online have long been underrated, but that's about to change. Rockstar Games released the latest weekly update on April 4, 2024, bringing the GTA Online Gerald Missions back into the limelight with double bonuses. Till April 10, 2024, players can earn 2x cash and RP by helping Gerald execute numerous jobs.

These missions are a must-play for everyone who appreciates variety and wants to grind. This article shares what you must know about the Gerald Missions in GTA Online as you undertake them in 2024.

Gerald Missions in GTA Online: List of all available contact jobs eligible for 2x bonuses (2024)

There are over 20 different Gerald Missions in GTA Online that players can access in 2024. Designed with beginners in mind, these easy-to-access jobs offer plenty of grinding opportunities for both veterans and newcomers.

Here’s a list of all the Gerald Contact Missions eligible for 2x cash and RP rewards after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Learning The Ropes Alone

Learning The Ropes

Pier Pressure

Death Metal

Deal Breaker

Flood in the LS River

Meth’d Up

No Hay Bronca

Gassed Up

Hit ‘Em Up

Violent Duct

Hard Labor

War and Pieces

Chumash and Grab

Dish the Dirt

Last Play - Bad Companies

Last Play - Make Ends Meat

Last Play - Go Figure

Last Play - Fast Peddling

Last Play - End Product

Last Play - Deal With It

The double bonuses on the Gerald Missions in GTA Online this week will go a long way for players looking to buy the best vehicles in the game. While not every job is unlocked at Rank 1, most of them start becoming available at Rank 6. Players should note that all of these contact missions can be done solo except Grab and Chumash.

How to start Gerald Missions in GTA Online in 2024

In 2024, players don’t need to visit Gerald first to access his contact missions in the game. They can simply access them via the Pause Menu. Here’s how to access the jobs quickly and easily:

Pause the game. Select Online tab. Head to Jobs. Choose Play Jobs. Go to the Rockstar Created option. Head to Missions. Scroll and select all of the available Gerald missions listed on it (with 2x bonuses).

The best part about doing these missions this week is their replayability. One can hustle all day long, farming double cash and RP by just playing Gerald's missions in Grand Theft Auto Online till April 10, 2024.

