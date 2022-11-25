Why you should get Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online during Black Friday

Normally, the Pegassi Toreador costs a hefty $3,660,000, but GTA Online players have the opportunity to get it for only $1,833,000, courtesy of Black Friday discounts. This presents an opportunity to save plenty of money, especially on an excellent car like this one that's usually just out of reach for most gamers.

Here is a short list summarizing all of the crucial reasons why players should consider getting the Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online during its Black Friday sale:

Infinite homing missiles

Booster to help reach its maximum speed quickly

Solid top speed

Capable of withstanding several explosives

Includes a submersible mode

Some players might already have this car, but others may still be lacking it. If there was ever a time to get the vehicle, then Black Friday is the perfect time to do so.

It is a submersible vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Toreador has a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), which is exceptionally impressive for a Sports Classic car. Not only that, the automobile also has a booster that helps it reach its top speed quickly.

Most cars cannot go underwater as this vehicle can. This is one of a very select few options that can be used to find Hidden Caches, giving this vehicle a small niche in that department. However, the Toreador is much slower underwater than it is on land. On a related note, the majority of vehicles in GTA Online can't harm the driver once the Pegassi Toreador is fully submerged.

A player and their car (Image via @NSTWNR)

This car takes the following number of explosives to destroy it:

Homing Missles: Six

Six RPG: Two

Two Explosive Rounds: Five

Five Tank Cannon: One

One Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak: One

The Pegassi Toreador is deceptively durable for a fast car, and that's not even getting to how the vehicle also has infinite homing missiles and a machine gun attached to it. If one needs a genuinely great all-around car in GTA Online, then the Toreador is a solid option to consider.

Other items on discount

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Take part in any Heist Finale through Nov 30 to bag your part towards the community goal and unlock a special reward coming later this year: Put your criminal instincts to the ultimate test and score big in the GTA$2 TRILLION Community Heists Challenge.Take part in any Heist Finale through Nov 30 to bag your part towards the community goal and unlock a special reward coming later this year: rsg.ms/dc6fb1c Put your criminal instincts to the ultimate test and score big in the GTA$2 TRILLION Community Heists Challenge.Take part in any Heist Finale through Nov 30 to bag your part towards the community goal and unlock a special reward coming later this year: rsg.ms/dc6fb1c https://t.co/w3tpyMJDdg

A passage from Rockstar Game's latest Newswire post about the Black Friday discounts reads:

"Ditch your tent and folding chair and skip the chaotic Black Friday lines. You won't need them to indulge in these special Black Friday Discounts, available Nov 25 – 28:"

Here is a full list of the Black Friday discounts in GTA Online for 2022:

Galaxy Super Yachts and their modifications: 50% off

Deluxo: 50% off

Scramjet: 50% off

Avenger: 50% off

Toreador: 50% off

Oppressor: 50% off

Oppressor Mk II: 50% off

All Casino Penthouse Decorations: 50% off

Alkonost: 50% off

Chernobog: 50% off

Ruiner 2000: 40% off

Luxor: 40% off

Luxor Deluxe: 40% off

Swift: 40% off

Swift Deluxe: 40% off

Torero XO: 40% off

SM722: 40% off

LM87: 40% off

One can save millions of dollars if they wish to purchase several of these items. Keep in mind that these Black Friday discounts are separate from the weekly discounts, which feature a different list of things on sale.

