5 vehicles to buy from GTA Online's Black Friday Sale

The Black Friday sale has been added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and many of the iconic vehicles in the game have amazing discount offers that every player should take advantage of.

However, as there are a lot of different types of vehicles with discounts, making the right decision regarding which in-game vehicles to purchase this week can be a little confusing for many.

To help players make the right choices, this article recommends five vehicles to check out during this Black Friday sale in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 vehicles to get during this week's GTA Online sale (November 25 - 28)

1) Imponte Deluxo - 50% off

Deluxo is a sports car that gets its design inspiration from the DeLorean DMC-12. It is a highly unique vehicle that has the ability to fly and is a direct reference to the 1985 hit film Back to the Future.

The biggest advantage is that players can avoid enemies on the road simply by taking off into the sky and flying to any location of their choice, making the Deluxo the ideal vehicle to own in dangerous situations.

Furthermore, it is equipped with two front-facing machine guns and two homing missile launchers and can be highly effective when fighting against griefers.

2) Buckingham Swift Deluxe - 40% off

Swift Deluxe is one of the fastest helicopters in the game and according to GTA car expert Broughy1322, can reach a top speed of 157.75 mph and a lap time of 0:54.484.

Additionally, its entire body is covered with gold plates, and the interior features many luxuries including a TV screen and leather seating.

Players who want to fly in style will love using this helicopter. Furthermore, it is agile and easy to control as well.

3) Declasse Scramjet - 50% off

Scramjet is a supercar that looks like something straight out of the 60s anime series Speed Racer. It is perfect for players who are into exaggerated car designs and looking to flaunt their style in GTA Online.

It has insane acceleration and boasts a top speed of 137 mph, making it one of the fastest vehicles currently present in the game. Handling is decent and the vehicle maintains stability even at high speeds.

GTA Online players can also use the power hop feature to make this car jump, and if combined with the rocket booster that comes equipped with it, the car will be able to glide.

Players also have the option to use their two front-facing machine guns and two homing missiles.

4) Pegassi Toreador - 50% off

The Toreador is a submersible sports car that takes design cues from the Lamborghini Marzal, making it the perfect vehicle for anyone trying to role-play as a spy.

The vehicle has amazing acceleration and can reach high speeds in a matter of seconds. It also controls well, allowing players to maneuver sharp corners even at speed.

Its underwater ability also makes it a great vehicle to own when escaping griefers, and the Torpedo launcher helps in dealing a lot of damage when underwater.

5) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II - 50%

Sometimes, the only way to get back at griefers is by purchasing the same vehicle they themselves use. Thus, the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II flying bike, which is equipped with machine guns and homing missiles certainly makes a whole lot of sense.

It is perfect when attacking from long range, and allows players to quickly eliminate enemies. Mk II also comes with a Gatling gun that can fire explosive ammo, making it one of the most lethal vehicles to own.

