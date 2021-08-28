Top 5 most easy-to-handle planes in GTA Online

GTA Online has a varied and versatile collection of planes. Flying an aircraft is one of the most enjoyable experiences a player can have in the game.

Although cars are the title's most important type of vehicle, choosing a suitable plane is equally important. Some of the game's most overpowered vehicles have the ability to fly. To effectively counter vehicles like the Oppressor Mk 2, Deluxo and Ruiner 2000, players require decent planes.

A prominent feature of GTA Online is dogfights, where players engage in dramatic deathmatches in the air. An agile plane can make the difference between winning and losing a dogfight. This article lists some of the planes with the highest maneuverability in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA Online: 5 planes with the best handling in the game

5) Western Company Rogue

Turboprops are usually easy to master in GTA Online, and the Rogue is no different. It is the best in this category, and boasts a top speed of 219.5 mph, good acceleration and precise handling.

Takeoffs in small places are a bit harder due to the longer takeoff roll compared to other fighter aircraft. Because of the Rogue's vast weaponization capabilities, it can be used in a wide variety of combat situations.

GTA Online players can buy this turboprop for $1,596,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. After completing six Air Freight Cargo missions, they can get the plane at a Trade Price of $1,200,000.

4) Jobuilt P-996 LAZER

The LAZER is the only modern fighter jet available in GTA 5. It was only in the multiplayer game that players got access to a variety of multirole jets. As such, most players are quite familiar with this plane.

It performs like any other military multirole fighter jets do. The LAZER is quite fast, with a top speed of 195 mph and exceptional agility. A useful feature of the plane is that it never stalls while climbing vertically.

Despite its various advantages, the LAZER is not recommended for inexperienced pilots. Being nose-heavy, it is somewhat unstable, and it cannot be equipped with countermeasures. The LAZER is quite expensive, with a price of $6,500,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) LF-22 Starling

Despite its innocent look, the Starling delivers a powerful punch when fully armed. Its small form makes it one of the game's nimblest planes, and many consider it the finest aircraft for dogfights. However, because of its size and form, the Starling is rather difficult to land.

It is based on the Me-162 Komet, a WW2-era interceptor. As such, it shares the benefits and drawbacks of its real-life equivalent. The Starling may be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,657,500, with a Trade Price of $2,750,000 available after completing 15 Air Freight Cargo missions.

2) Western Company Seabreeze

Although it is the cheapest aircraft on this list, the Seabreeze is one of the best in GTA Online when it comes to its handling. It comes for $1,130,500, which makes it quite affordable, and the price is brought down to $850,000 after completing 36 Air Freight Cargo missions.

It is an amphibious plane with a tail-mounted engine that can be weaponized for dogfighting. Its top speed of 191.75 mph is quite impressive, making it one of the fastest civilian vehicles. GTA Online players can buy the Seabreeze from Elitás Travel.

1) Buckingham Pyro

The Pyro is a twin-boom fighter jet that appears to be modeled on the legendary de Havilland Vampire. It is remarkably agile, with one of the narrowest turning circles of any aircraft in GTA Online.

It is also the fastest aircraft in the game, with a top speed of 222.75 mph. With the Pyro, a competent pilot can take down an Oppressor Mk2 while efficiently dodging its missiles.

It costs $4,455,500, which is relatively expensive, but a Trade Price of $3,350,000 is unlocked by completing 33 Air Freight Cargo missions.

Disclaimer: The top speeds were accurately measured in-game by Broughy1322.

Edited by Sabine Algur