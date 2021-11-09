Why GTA 3 will be the most enjoyable game from the remastered Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA 3 was the start of a completely new 3D universe, for the now jam-packed GTA Community. It simply wowed players as the first three-dimensional installment of the GTA franchise on the PlayStation 2 in 2001.

Most GTA veterans will find this the most enjoyable re-mastered game of the Trilogy because, in a sense, that's where it all started for the ever-expanding world of Rockstar's franchise. It has now been given a new and updated style.

This article hopes to explain why many fans think that the GTA 3 Trilogy: Definitive Edition might just be the most enjoyable game from the remastered Trilogy.

What features might make GTA 3 the most liked game in the remastered Trilogy?

The GTA Community has grown more and more in popularity over the years. Since GTA 3 was released 20 years ago it has sold approximately 15 million copies worldwide. GTA 5, on the other hand, has sold a record-breaking number of 150 million copies since its release 8 years ago.

The reason that the players think GTA 3: Definitive Edition will be the most enjoyable part of the Trilogy to play is because it will take them back to how they felt the first time they played GTA 3 in 2001.

Whether the driving was the players' favorite part, or if it was being a crazed gunman, all the enjoyment people got from the 2001 version will be amplified in the new remastered Trilogy.

It will be incredible to rediscover Liberty City, and more than enjoyable to revisit and complete all of the classic missions that inspired generations of gamers.

Especially with the improvements made with Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) technology, players can experience this classic game in a whole new glorious light. As a result, the entire GTA Community is on the edge of its seat.

Even though there are many elements that players have become accustomed to in GTA 5 Online that will not be available in the Trilogy, players are still excited to see what new life Rockstar has breathed into the GTA 3: Definitive edition using RAGE.

RAGE is also being used for current computer game developments including GTA 6. The impressive qualities that this engine will bring to the GTA 3: Definitive Edition are sure to be very satisfying and enjoyable.

Whether it was the award-winning concept or storyline of GTA 3 that first gripped the fans in 2001, or the mystery of the game's silent protagonist, GTA 3 will go down in history as one of the most influential and enjoyable games of all time.

Only a couple more days remain until the entire gaming community is abuzz with excitement about GTA Trilogy: the Definitive Edition.

