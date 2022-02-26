Why GTA 5 APK download links online are fake and don't work

GTA 5 is one of the most celebrated games in the action-adventure genre. It is the only title in the GTA series to have an official online version called GTA Online, which is often considered Rockstar Games’ best work.

Despite the massive popularity of GTA 5, it is unavailable on mobile gaming platforms. Aside from five GTA titles, none of the others have been released by Rockstar on Android and iOS.

The absence of this AAA title on mobiles has instigated numerous third-party websites to promote fake APK files. Here is why they are fake and do not work.

GTA 5 APK files are fake and can be trouble

Such APK links are entirely fake (Image via Sportskeeda)

The primary reason why these APK files are just a ruse for people to download is that Rockstar never came up with an Android or iOS version. Had the game been released on these two platforms, players could have downloaded it easily from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

However, this is not the case, which is why third-party websites have come up with fake GTA 5 APK files. They do not work and are also illegal. Downloading such applications can put the mobile gamer’s device at risk as the files usually contain viruses and malware.

Alternatives

Players have to pair their devices (Image via Steam)

Gamers should not be too crestfallen as there is still a way to enjoy this Rockstar classic on mobiles. They need to have a computer or a PlayStation 4 to enjoy it. A stable internet connection and a high-end Android or iOS device are also mandatory.

Using Steam Link or PS Remote Play, users can enjoy this title on their Android/iOS devices. They first have to download the Steam Link/PS Remote Play applications on their devices and link their accounts.

Players can then mirror the game in the Big Picture Mode and enjoy it while simultaneously playing on their computers/PlayStations and devices.

