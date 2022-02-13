Why GTA 6 is arguably the most anticipated game today

It's difficult to think of a video game that general gamers are more excited about than GTA 6.

All that fans have to go off of is some text stating that Rockstar Games is working on the game. There was no photo, video, or anything else substantial in that tweet, yet it still became their most-liked tweet in history (over 598K Likes).

It's quite clear that Grand Theft Auto fans are hyped about the game, but there is reason to believe that even casuals are eagerly awaiting more news.

As far as best-selling video game series go, the Grand Theft Auto series is only behind:

Mario

Tetris

Pokemon

Call of Duty

Naturally, it isn't just a franchise that only hardcore gamers care about, especially since it's sold over 370M games.

It's clear that fans are hyped for GTA 6

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Anybody that regularly used Twitter for the past few years should know that GTA 6 has trended several times, even if it just involved questionable leaks. The above tweet was the first genuine reason for fans to be hyped about the game, as it confirmed that the game was under development.

There aren't many video game franchises with the appeal that Grand Theft Auto has. The last game in the series, GTA 5, was reported to have sold over 160M copies. For reference, that's only behind Minecraft (238M) in terms of overall sales for a single video game.

Waiting For GTA 6 @GTAVIGame Day 1 of waiting for GTA 6 Day 1 of waiting for GTA 6

The February 4 announcement has done a lot to reignite fans' hype for the upcoming title. For instance, the above Twitter account regularly gets over a few thousand likes for tweets like this one.

𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ @mldiffley Me and the homies when GTA 6 finally comes out Me and the homies when GTA 6 finally comes out https://t.co/unGar3qZPT

Of course, the hype for the game wasn't just born this month. Fans have been dying to hear more about the game for several years now (hence the popularity of various leaks). The last single-player game in the series came out in 2013; the anticipation of seeing another game in almost a decade is a little too much for some players.

Why GTA 6 garners so much attention

GTA 6 will be the next game in a legendary series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto is a series that's existed for over two decades now. In that timeframe, it's cemented itself as one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. Legendary games like GTA 5, Online, and San Andreas have become some of the most iconic video games of all time.

It stands to reason that the next entry in the series will have huge expectations set on it. Not to mention, it's been nearly a decade since the last single-player game came out. That is an extraordinarily long time for many gamers, which only helps add to the anticipation that the next game will be great.

Rockstar Games' track record with single-player games is excellent. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prime example of that, as it has an average Metacritic rating of 97/100. Some fans might dislike the GTA Trilogy, but that wasn't developed by Rockstar Games (it was instead done by Grove Street Games).

Other anticipated video games aside from GTA 6

Many fans can't wait for Elden Ring to released (Image via FromSoftware)

Generally, gamers love to hype up a major game with massive potential. It happened in the past with games like No Man's Sky and Cyberpunk 2077, with the latter game following the success of another beloved game by the same studio (Witcher 3).

Nowadays, there aren't many video games with that kind of insurmountable hype. One of the few competitors GTA 6 would have with the title of "the most anticipated game today" would be Elden Ring. That upcoming game even won the TGA 2021's Most Anticipated Game, although it's worth mentioning that GTA 6 wasn't a nominee (given nothing was announced about the game at the time).

One still has to consider how much more hype there will be for GTA 6 once more details about the game are released.

