Why GTA 6 shouldn't cost more than $70

Discussions within the gaming community imply that GTA 6 will cost around $100. This started after the CEO of Epyllion (an investment and strategic advisory services-based company), Matthew Ball, stated that Take-Two Interactive should charge $80 or $100 for its upcoming video game title in a recently published presentation.

Ball said:

“There is hope that Take-Two will price GTA VI at $80 or even $100, thereby breaking a key price barrier and enabling the rest of the market to move up, too."

While publishers look to increase the cost of video games, Rockstar Games should not change more than $70 for GTA 6. This article briefly discusses why.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why is $70 the best price tag for GTA 6?

The release of GTA 6 will be one of the biggest events for Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive, both financially and achievement-wise. With GTA fans eager to play the game, it is expected to see high sales from day one.

Several rumors have suggested high retail prices for Grand Theft Auto 6, which has worried the playerbase. Owing to this, Rockstar is likely to charge the current standard rate of $70 for the game.

Even with a $70 price tag, the company will still make huge profits. Moreover, as of now, the game’s release is only announced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There are high hopes that a GTA 6 PC version will also arrive in the future. If that happens, the PC version should also sell very well.

Both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive could continue selling Grand Theft Auto 6 for several years (as evident from GTA 5, GTA Online, and RDR 2). Therefore, the game should have a suitable price tag, along with seasonal discounts and offers, to attract more players.

If the gaming studio decides to release special editions or collector’s editions of Grand Theft Auto 6, then charging over $70 would be justifiable. However, the base game should not exceed this price.

Moreover, game developers are seemingly moving towards selling digital game copies instead of physical disks. Since digital licenses cost far less to produce, any upcoming title (including Grand Theft Auto 6) should not cost over $70.

In summary, here are the reasons why Grand Theft Auto 6’s price should be set at $70:

The game will sell like hotcakes, making millions in profit.

Players will buy the PC version once it is released.

The game will sell for several years in the future.

Digital copies should have lower price tags.

Rockstar Games could end this debate/rumor by revealing the official price tag with the GTA 6 trailer 2.

