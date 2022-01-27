Why GTA 6 doesn’t need to take place in the 80s to be good

Some Grand Theft Auto fans assume that GTA 6 will return to Vice City, and with it, a journey back to the 80s.

Various leaks support and contradict this information, yet it's still an interesting conversation to be had. There would be nothing wrong if the game primarily focused on 80s culture. Likewise, it doesn't have to rely on old nostalgia to be a successful game.

It's worth reiterating that nothing is officially known about this title (not even the logo). Still, it's unquestionably the most anticipated game for many, and GTA 6 often trends on Twitter even when there is no news on the subject.

GTA 6 doesn't need to take place in the 80s

What era GTA 6 is set in is still unknown (Image via HDQWalls)

Wanting a game to take place in a specific era and needing it to take place in that time period are two separate things. It's fine if that happens, but it's not something fans should expect from GTA 6. It's vital to temper expectations and not expect the game to return to Vice City and occur in the past at that far back.

Of course, it's worth humoring the idea of the game being set in Vice City, but in the modern era. After all, the last time Vice City was seen in a contemporary setting was back in the first-ever Grand Theft Auto game, which happened in 1997.

Vice City doesn't have to be typecasted to 80s nostalgia

Many creative fan logos reference the "VI" in the logo to represent Vice City as a location (Image via Twitch/GTA6)

Many popular leaks and rumors suggest that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City. Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but there's no denying that many gamers want to see the Grand Theft Auto series return to this location.

One of the most defining aspects of Vice City is that it's largely a homage to 80s culture. That isn't a bad thing in and of itself, especially since Vice City Stories continues the trend of taking place in that time period.

However, that begs the question: Why does a modern Grand Theft Auto game have to take place in the 80s? It's a fun idea, but one could argue that it would also be interesting to see the famous location in the modern era.

A lot can change in 40 years, which would make the juxtaposition between the newest game and the old PS2-era games much more noticeable.

The HD Universe always take place in the current day (at least for GTA)

Every Grand Theft Auto game set in the HD Universe (4 and its DLC episodes, Chinatown Wars, 5, and Online) canonly occurs sometime near its initial launch. GTA 6 would break the trend if it took place that far in the past.

It wouldn't be the be-all and end-all if its events canonly occurred in the 80s, but it's just unlikely based on past precedence. Plus, GTA 6's events happening in the 80s would limit potential crossovers from the most recent games. Only a few old characters like Michael De Santa would be alive.

Being set in a modern time would also help make the inevitable online multiplayer variation more familiar with modern gamers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

