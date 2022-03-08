Why GTA 6 fans should wait until after March 15

GTA 6 news will indeed not be released within the next week, given Rockstar's focus on the GTA 5 re-release.

For the longest time, fans have accused Rockstar of milking that particular game dry. Since it makes them several million a year, the company has a good reason. With that said, Rockstar did reassure fans that GTA 6 is currently under very active development.

Fans may be wondering if they can expect any news within a year or so. While that largely remains unknown, it's a given that Rockstar will keep its lips sealed for the next few weeks. Right now, they want everybody to pay attention to GTA 5 and its online counterpart.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA 6 fans won't get any news until long after March 15

The following week will be a very busy one for Rockstar. As disappointing as it may sound, it's improbable that fans will get any new information about the next installment, at least until March 15 is over with.

Rockstar's current main focus is GTA 5 and Online

Next week, GTA 5 and Online are set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In the meantime, the company still spends a lot of focus on those particular games. This will also be the first time GTA Online will be a standalone title.

GTA 6 is a more hype-worthy experience for gamers, mainly because it's something completely new. However, it wouldn't make sense for Rockstar to steal GTA 5's thunder right now. Any major announcements concerning the upcoming game will surely capture everybody's attention.

Rockstar announced GTA 5 and Online for next-gen consoles back in 2020. After a delay this year, the company will finally release these games. It's better to get it over with now since the company can move on elsewhere in the future.

When will the next game arrive?

According to reputed leaker Tom Henderson, Rockstar typically releases a game two years after the official announcement. GTA 6 could potentially follow the same precedence as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Even if the company does reveal gameplay footage this year, fans will still have to wait a long while. Tom Henderson seems to believe that several changes were made within the development team, for one reason or another.

Either way, it's improbable that a new game will arrive this year. However, Rockstar could always reveal further information in the next few months.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar