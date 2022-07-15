5 reasons why GTA 6 would benefit from modern setting

GTA 6 has been a long time coming, and there is still a stretch to go before it is released. Fans were relieved to learn that there will be another Grand Theft Auto game and that it is under 'active development.' However, Rockstar Games has been pretty tight-lipped about its features, content, story, and other aspects.

Fans dearly want to see Vice City with the help of modern-day GPUs and processors. What divides them is the timeline the upcoming title should be set in.

While some believe it would be great to see Rockstar's Miami in the 80s, others feel a contemporary setting would be better.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinions.

Why fans believe GTA 6 would be amazing if set in today's atmosphere

5) Music

Music is a huge part of GTA games, as evident from the various and fantastic theme songs with which they were released. That aside, they also feature radios to listen to while driving.

According to most audiophiles, music in the 80s was awesome and better than modern music. That fact alone drives many gamers to decide that the forthcoming offering would be better off if set in the past.

A simple counter to this point lies within the game's mechanics. Players often listen to the radio while cruising around the city, and Rockstar could include a retro radio station to satisfy that need.

4) New Vice City

GTA 6 discussions have been taking place since Grand Theft Auto 5 came out in 2013. However, those discussions have exponentially increased since the developers confirmed the next title's existence and development.

The most common discussion sees users debate what location and timeline it will be set in. The most common and popular opinion states Vice City in the 80s.

That said, they have already experienced an 80s Miami while playing as Tommy in GTA Vice City. Remaking the same city from the same era would look fabulous at first. However, in the long run, it would wear out quite early.

Making a modern-day Miami, however, would resonate more with real-life at the moment, which is what Grand Theft Auto 5 has successfully done.

An extraordinary story and new gameplay mechanics can only take the game so far. The vibe and setting also matter significantly in open-world games like Grand Theft Auto.

3) Vehicles and guns

Cars are an integral part of GTA games, and fans seem to love them as Rockstar releases new ones with every DLC. Grand Theft Auto Online also has an independent car community that often organizes meets, races, and other events.

If the upcoming title were to be set in the 80s, fans would have to settle with cars from that era, which were not that great, to be honest. Alternatively, players can drive around in the latest supercars if it follows a modern-era formula like GTA Online.

Similarly, weapons in GTA are also a vital cog in the wheel, now more than ever. Guns are closely tied in with technology, and the performance of modern-day firearms makes that quite clear. Weapons from the 80s stand no chance against those from today.

2) Technology

The video above is a GTA Online snippet showing a user equipping his car with Imani-Tech. This enables it to prevent missile lock-on and be controlled remotely.

There are plenty more nuances where technology in Grand Theft Auto 5 has made life easier. For instance, buying cars has become easier than ever as gamers simply need to visit the website and order one. Shortly after, it is delivered to the chosen garage.

Some fans might like to visit a dealership to buy cars, but that charm only sticks around for a while and soon becomes an inconvenient mechanic.

Similarly, smartphones in the current game get a lot done. The 80s never had smartphones.

1) Online

The longevity of GTA 5 was ensured by its online counterpart, more so after the Gunrunning DLC, which brought it into modern times. Rockstar likes to give its developers complete freedom of creativity to develop ideas for content expansions for the game.

Setting the next title in the past would gravely hinder this, and the hands of designers and developers would be tied.

To put things into perspective, GTA Online gamers would rather drive modern supercars and use the latest weaponry. This means more sales in Shark Cards, which is also beneficial for the developers.

At the end of the day, every fan just wants a great game, and with Rockstar at the helm, it is almost a given. So they should worry less about the location and time, as it creates unrealistic expectations, and wait for the game and enjoy it once it's out.

