Why GTA 6 should move away from the US

The GTA series has always been set in North America, and Rockstar Games' take on American culture makes the games pretty funny. As a result, the games resonate the most with the American audience. The satirical approach has always been a go-to for the developer, and it works.

The problem is, since GTA 3, fans have seen Liberty City, Vice City, San Andreas, and Los Santos. These represent New York, Miami, and San Francisco, attempting to replicate them. Over the years, the content has become a little bland, however.

Why should GTA 6 consider moving away from the USA?

GTA and America are pretty much synonymous at this point. Many fans are even sure that the series will never leave the country. They feel it is a part of the US and should stay there.

However, OG fans know that it all began in London. Although it was top-down and didn't have details like today, it was outside the USA nonetheless.

The United States is a large country, but people are pretty similar throughout. There may be minor changes in how they speak, what they hold dear, etc., but most Americans are pretty identical.

To be honest, that applies to every country. With so many GTAs based in the USA, even different cities in the game feel the same.

The game currently presents a rendition of Los Angeles, California. The map has it all: the sandy beaches, super posh localities, downtown, etc.

It also attempts to add a desert-ish area in the form of Blaine County. The series also used a rendition of New York and named it Liberty City.

Mods are the only thing gamers can use to get a feel for different countries right now. GTA Online did attempt to add some Caribbean flavor to the mix with Cayo Perico, but locking it behind a mission was probably counterintuitive.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has made players wait for nearly a decade (maybe more, who knows). It needs to be earth-shattering to break the records its predecessor has set.

GTA 5 is probably the highest-selling video game of all time. It shows no signs of slowing down as a new version was released in March. The title did many things right, which keeps it relevant to this day. This is why the next game should consider being set in a completely different country.

It would bring much-needed freshness to the series. For instance, if the game was set in London:

Towns would be different with narrow streets, driving on the other side of the road, etc.

The weather would completely change and bring a new look to the game.

Cultural differences with the USA would add a unique experience.

Advanced graphical technology can do wonders for a place like London. Take a look at Watchdogs Legion.

There are many more cities to consider. Even going south to South America would be a new move. Users have always wanted to deal drugs in the main series like it was in Chinatown Wars. A Colombian map set in the past wouldn't be such a bad idea.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer