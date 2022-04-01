One thing that GTA 6 should borrow from every game in the series

It's always valuable to learn from the past, and there's a lot that Rockstar Games could benefit from if they do the same with GTA 6. Nothing is known about the game at the moment, although fans are optimistic about it due to Rockstar's track record. They did confirm that the game is being worked on, but that's it for official news.

The Grand Theft Auto series consists of 16 games:

Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969

Grand Theft Auto: London 1961

Grand Theft Auto 2

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto Advance

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto Online

GTA 6 would be the 17th game in the series (not counting the GTA Trilogy, as that's primarily a remaster).

One feature that GTA 6 should borrow from every single game in the Grand Theft Auto series

GTA 1's multiple locations was ahead of its time (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first game in the series might be the most primitive one for a modern gamer, but certain elements about it are intriguing. For starters, it allowed the player to visit multiple locations:

Liberty City

Vice City

San Andreas

These locations were tied to the game's plot, and, sadly, no other future game replicates this feature.

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 & 1961

Both London games are highly similar to one another, so they technically share features that should be in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

There aren't too many differences between London 1969 and London 1961. However, there are two features that GTA 6 should still take from them. One is single-player DLC (which many fans have been begging for in GTA 5).

The other would be seeing London again, although that would seem farfetched given that Vice City seems to be the most popular location that fans want.

Grand Theft Auto 2

Some parts of Grand Theft Auto 2 were retro, while others were futuristic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 2 was a retrofuturistic game, so seeing some futuristic elements in GTA 6 would be interesting. It wouldn't be unlikely, either, for Grand Theft Auto Online has several futuristic vehicles.

While futuristic elements tend to be a divisive topic within the community, it would be the most noteworthy thing that Grand Theft Auto 2 could offer.

Grand Theft Auto III

Sgt. Andrews ✈️FurDu @Sgt_Andrews @GmanLives Even if it looks 'dated' no one can argue that the atmosphere GTA 3 had of a gritty underground of New York is spot on. @GmanLives Even if it looks 'dated' no one can argue that the atmosphere GTA 3 had of a gritty underground of New York is spot on.

Grand Theft Auto III was the game that propelled the series to new heights. One interesting feature about it that's sorely missing from later games is the grittiness of both the story and the environment.

Future titles would often seem too Hollywood-esque, so it would be cool to see GTA 6 be darker and edgier in some aspects than some of the more recent games.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Freshy Guap @TheFreshKnight1 I'll forgive Rockstar Games with all my heart for the ridiculously long wait if GTA 6 ends up being set in Vice City during the 1980s with this kind of aesthetic I'll forgive Rockstar Games with all my heart for the ridiculously long wait if GTA 6 ends up being set in Vice City during the 1980s with this kind of aesthetic 😌 https://t.co/KQOEYnHYLw

As far as locations go, Vice City is by far and away the most popular destination for GTA 6. It's a setting that hasn't been seen in the HD universe yet, with the last game coming out in 2006. Liberty City and Los Santos have been seen lately, so seeing Vice City again would complete the trifecta.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas introduced various stats that a player could train to become better at. For example, increasing their proficiency with a specific gun would improve their aim (and, in some cases, allow them to dual-wield it).

Many games in the series have abandoned this concept, but it would be awesome to see GTA 6 have it (especially since GTA 5 and Online have it).

Grand Theft Auto Advance

Advance's choices were interesting, if not overlooked for its time (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as forgotten titles go, Grand Theft Auto Advance might seem like it doesn't offer much at first glance. However, it was the first game in the series to give players choices that greatly affected how a mission could go. This concept would become popularized in Grand Theft Auto IV.

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories & Vice City Stories

Two fun side games (Image via Rockstar Games)

Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories largely follow what was established in Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City, respectively. They were initially made for the PSP, with the former game even having a mobile port.

Many wanted some of the most recent games to be on Android and iOS, so it would be terrific (if improbable) should GTA 6 also get a mobile port.

As far as what Vice City Stories' features go, it would be interesting to see the next game take place in the past again. Most recent titles canonly occur in the modern era, and there's plenty one could do with an older setting.

Grand Theft Auto IV and the Episodes from Liberty City

The last time that gamers got single-player DLC in Grand Theft Auto (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto IV and its two single-player DLC episodes are excellent games. The first game out of this trilogy is the highest-rated game in the series on Metacritic (98/100), so there is plenty that GTA 6 could take from it.

One of its most notable aspects is its realism. Games like GTA 5 and Online also have ragdoll physics, but Grand Theft Auto IV's physics are slightly better.

Plus, its AI is leaps and bounds more realistic, with the NPCs being far less aggressive for no apparent reason. On a similar note, The Lost and Damned had a bittersweet ending, which would be refreshing to see happen again in GTA 6.

The Ballad of Gay Tony is a complete shift in tone compared to the previous two games. That said, it would be fun to see Underground Fighting again in GTA 6, especially since Grand Theft Auto IV's hand-to-hand combat was the best in the series.

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

One of the biggest controversies surrounding Chinatown Wars was its drug dealing minigame. However, it would be the perfect feature to bring back in the next game if Vice City is chosen as its main destination.

This could help differentiate GTA 6 from Grand Theft Auto V's focus on heists.

Grand Theft Auto V

Multiple protagonists could still work well in the next game (Image via Rockstar Games)

A few leaks have stated that GTA 6 would have multiple protagonists (with one of them being a woman). Whether it's authentic or not remains to be seen, but that feature was one of the most notable ones introduced in Grand Theft Auto V.

Grand Theft Auto: Online

Online is too profitable to ignore (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given the monumental success of Grand Theft Auto Online, it would seem inevitable that GTA 6 would also have an online multiplayer mode. The only question is how many microtransactions would exist in GTA 6 (such as NFTs).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

