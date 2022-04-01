One thing that GTA 6 should borrow from every game in the series

It's always valuable to learn from the past, and there's a lot that Rockstar Games could benefit from if they do the same with GTA 6. Nothing is known about the game at the moment, although fans are optimistic about it due to Rockstar's track record. They did confirm that the game is being worked on, but that's it for official news.
The Grand Theft Auto series consists of 16 games:
- Grand Theft Auto
- Grand Theft Auto: London 1969
- Grand Theft Auto: London 1961
- Grand Theft Auto 2
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto Advance
- Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony
- Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grand Theft Auto Online
GTA 6 would be the 17th game in the series (not counting the GTA Trilogy, as that's primarily a remaster).
One feature that GTA 6 should borrow from every single game in the Grand Theft Auto series
The first game in the series might be the most primitive one for a modern gamer, but certain elements about it are intriguing. For starters, it allowed the player to visit multiple locations:
- Liberty City
- Vice City
- San Andreas
These locations were tied to the game's plot, and, sadly, no other future game replicates this feature.
Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 & 1961
There aren't too many differences between London 1969 and London 1961. However, there are two features that GTA 6 should still take from them. One is single-player DLC (which many fans have been begging for in GTA 5).
The other would be seeing London again, although that would seem farfetched given that Vice City seems to be the most popular location that fans want.
Grand Theft Auto 2
Grand Theft Auto 2 was a retrofuturistic game, so seeing some futuristic elements in GTA 6 would be interesting. It wouldn't be unlikely, either, for Grand Theft Auto Online has several futuristic vehicles.
While futuristic elements tend to be a divisive topic within the community, it would be the most noteworthy thing that Grand Theft Auto 2 could offer.
Grand Theft Auto III
Grand Theft Auto III was the game that propelled the series to new heights. One interesting feature about it that's sorely missing from later games is the grittiness of both the story and the environment.
Future titles would often seem too Hollywood-esque, so it would be cool to see GTA 6 be darker and edgier in some aspects than some of the more recent games.
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
As far as locations go, Vice City is by far and away the most popular destination for GTA 6. It's a setting that hasn't been seen in the HD universe yet, with the last game coming out in 2006. Liberty City and Los Santos have been seen lately, so seeing Vice City again would complete the trifecta.
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas introduced various stats that a player could train to become better at. For example, increasing their proficiency with a specific gun would improve their aim (and, in some cases, allow them to dual-wield it).
Many games in the series have abandoned this concept, but it would be awesome to see GTA 6 have it (especially since GTA 5 and Online have it).
Grand Theft Auto Advance
As far as forgotten titles go, Grand Theft Auto Advance might seem like it doesn't offer much at first glance. However, it was the first game in the series to give players choices that greatly affected how a mission could go. This concept would become popularized in Grand Theft Auto IV.
Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories & Vice City Stories
Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories largely follow what was established in Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City, respectively. They were initially made for the PSP, with the former game even having a mobile port.
Many wanted some of the most recent games to be on Android and iOS, so it would be terrific (if improbable) should GTA 6 also get a mobile port.
As far as what Vice City Stories' features go, it would be interesting to see the next game take place in the past again. Most recent titles canonly occur in the modern era, and there's plenty one could do with an older setting.
Grand Theft Auto IV and the Episodes from Liberty City
Grand Theft Auto IV and its two single-player DLC episodes are excellent games. The first game out of this trilogy is the highest-rated game in the series on Metacritic (98/100), so there is plenty that GTA 6 could take from it.
One of its most notable aspects is its realism. Games like GTA 5 and Online also have ragdoll physics, but Grand Theft Auto IV's physics are slightly better.
Plus, its AI is leaps and bounds more realistic, with the NPCs being far less aggressive for no apparent reason. On a similar note, The Lost and Damned had a bittersweet ending, which would be refreshing to see happen again in GTA 6.
The Ballad of Gay Tony is a complete shift in tone compared to the previous two games. That said, it would be fun to see Underground Fighting again in GTA 6, especially since Grand Theft Auto IV's hand-to-hand combat was the best in the series.
Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars
One of the biggest controversies surrounding Chinatown Wars was its drug dealing minigame. However, it would be the perfect feature to bring back in the next game if Vice City is chosen as its main destination.
This could help differentiate GTA 6 from Grand Theft Auto V's focus on heists.
Grand Theft Auto V
A few leaks have stated that GTA 6 would have multiple protagonists (with one of them being a woman). Whether it's authentic or not remains to be seen, but that feature was one of the most notable ones introduced in Grand Theft Auto V.
Grand Theft Auto: Online
Given the monumental success of Grand Theft Auto Online, it would seem inevitable that GTA 6 would also have an online multiplayer mode. The only question is how many microtransactions would exist in GTA 6 (such as NFTs).
