Why GTA 6 should feature episodic DLCs like that of GTA 4

Rockstar's most successful franchise has been GTA, by a mile. Other games have been successful, but not nearly as much. Grand Theft Auto 5 is almost a decade old and is being relaunched for a new console generation again.

GTA 6 has been confirmed to be under active development, and the fans are already going nuts. However, the release of the game is speculated to come out between 2024 and 25.

Fans are wondering what the future game will be like, and one of the points that sparked discussions online was an episodic-styled release. This article elaborates on that.

Why GTA 6 should feature Episodic DLCs like 4

GTA 4 had an episodic style and it was very popular (Image via DeviantArt)

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has quite a few games if all are to be counted, but only a few come close to the masterpiece that was the fourth edition. The game had an episodic-styled release that worked very well with fans.

An episodic launch is when a developer decides to launch a game in parts, chunks, or episodes. Episodic-styled releases have worked well with other franchises, too. Hitman 4 features two episodic DLCs: The Ballad of Gay Tony and the Lost and the Damned. These DLCs allow players to portray a different character and write a completely different story. This adds an immense amount of content and diversity to the game.

The fifth game in the series also lets gamers use different characters, but all of them are tied into one story. Online, however, did feature an episodic style of the update release. The game got updates like Finance and Felony, The Diamond Casino Heist, The Contract DLC, The Cayo Perico Heist, etc.

GTA 6 should follow the same pattern as fans seem to like this style and have been accustomed to it for the past two games.

Fan Ideas

Fans all over the web are excited for the release of the next installment of the game and cannot wait for further revelations from Rockstar. Meanwhile, many discussions have taken place on the game's subreddit. Here are some fan ideas on episodic releases.

The map has been a massive point of discussion as far as GTA 6 is concerned. Some say a smaller, more detailed map is the way to go. Others want the entire country of the United States of America to be featured. A few also wish to combine all the maps from their previous titles.

Episodic expansions based on the story would also be an excellent way for the next game to be structured. Redditor u/deadrail has a unique idea for an episodic-styled game that lets players work on both sides of the law. The user also accommodates both timelines in the concept so that gamers can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar