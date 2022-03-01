Why GTA 6 should introduce more animals to  the game

GTA 6 should introduce players to a whole new world of animals in the game. There are a number of ways in which Rockstar could do this that have been debated all across social media.

Thanks to the Red Dead Red Redemption games, gamers know that Rockstar has other animals in their design banks. Fans would love to see an even wider array in the next game in some new situations.

This article will discuss why there should be more animals roaming around the map in GTA 6.

Fans would love to see more animals in GTA 6

The YouTube video above by @Pep Mate showcased every single animal that appears in GTA 5, from fish to monkeys and everything in between. Viewers might be surprised that there are some GTA creatures they have never seen before.

Fans waiting for GTA 6 are going wild with theories about what the newest game in the series might look like or contain in terms of new landscapes and features. While the map is rumored to be one of the biggest in the game, many fans who also enjoy playing Red Dead think it would make sense to at least add horses and donkeys. Not only would these be new animals, but new forms of transport.

Rockstar could easily lift the code from the Red Dead series and add horses to GTA. They could also feasibly do the same with crocodiles, bears, and bulls, to name but a few others. Many gamers are surprised they haven't done this already.

In addition to introducing the extra western wildlife that Rockstar has already created, many GTA fans would love to see the addition of a zoo or some sort of wildlife sanctuary. This would allow GTA 6 to play host to all manner of exotic animals like elephants and tigers, for example.

This could even open up a new world of possibilities where GTA players are able to interact with the owner of such an establishment and maybe even work with them. The popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King comes to mind, and it is easy to imagine Joe Exotic handing out missions while intoxicated and hugging a tiger. Fans online also feel that there is room for ideas like this.

Reddit pole on whether GTA 6 should have a zoo (Image via Reddit @SkyAir457)

Whether or not this fun idea or something like it comes to light will remain to be seen as gamers and fans worldwide continue to wait for any news on the release.

As the Reddit post in the image above shows, the majority of GTA fans would love to see a zoo introduced to the next game. This has to at least be a sign that the 72% of Redditors who want the zoo are looking forward to all of the new and exotic animals on display. Hopefully, they can marvel at them rather than hunt, which could probably become a new griefer past-time.

Edited by R. Elahi