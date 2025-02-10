Why GTA 6 won't be on Switch 2

While Rockstar Games is preparing to release GTA 6 in Fall 2025, some fans want the game to be available on the Switch 2. Nintendo recently announced its Switch 2 console with (visually) improved features. Even though the upcoming handheld console is expected to be more powerful than its predecessor, it may not be enough for Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6.

This article discusses why GTA 6 won’t be available on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why Rockstar may not release GTA 6 on the Switch 2

Firstly, considering the official stance, Rockstar mentioned the GTA 6 release only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The company has yet to announce the PC version of the highly anticipated title. In that case, expecting it to be on the Switch 2 is a bold dream at the moment.

Another thing to consider is that even though the Switch 2 will be more powerful than the original Nintendo Switch, it may not be as powerful as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The first GTA 6 trailer gave us a hint that the game would be both visually and hardware-wise demanding. The Switch 2 may not be able to fulfill the requirements of the game.

Rockstar is also very selective regarding the GTA games it releases on the Switch platform. The following three popular titles are yet to be released on the console:

Grand Theft Auto 4

Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online

Hence, expecting the flagship Grand Theft Auto 6 to be released on the platform directly is a bit of a stretch.

The storage can also factor in to the game not releasing on the console. The Switch platform mostly relies on cartridges and extended memories to run games. On the other hand, Rockstar titles are known to occupy significant storage spaces. The following are the sizes of the studio’s last three big games (according to Steam):

GTA 4: 22 GB

GTA 5 and GTA Online: 120 GB

RDR 2: 150 GB

Since the upcoming game is expected to be released with GTA 6 Online multiplayer, its size may go beyond 150 GB. The Switch 2 console may not be able to support such a massive game.

In short, the following are some potential reasons why the upcoming game won’t be on the Switch 2:

Rockstar has not announced it yet.

The handheld console may not be as powerful as mainstream consoles.

Rockstar may not release its flagship project on relatively small platforms.

The storage space of the Switch 2 may not be enough for the game.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how Rockstar distributes the game after its release.

