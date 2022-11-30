Why is the GTA Online Deluxo such a memorable car?

As the saying goes, the future is here with the Deluxo, a staple of the GTA Online scene. Whenever a player has to think of a vehicle from this game, their brains might go straight to the Oppressor Mk II or the Pegassi Toreador.

It wouldn't be surprising, since they have dominated the meta game for multiple years now. Another strong contender would be the Deluxo, a flying vehicle from the future.

GTA Online players have likely seen a Deluxo or two in a crowded lobby before. Whether it's showing off stylish looks or giving players a competitive edge, the Deluxo has always been a solid choice for a personal vehicle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's a look at why GTA Online players love the Deluxo

A callback to a classic movie

Rockstar Games love to reference popular media with their vehicles. Nearly 40 years later, Back to the Future is considered a timeless classic. It was praised for a memorable performance by the main cast, specifically Christopher Lloyd as the highly quotable Doc Brown.

His main vehicle of choice, the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, has been immortalized in GTA Online history with the Deluxo. Players can't exactly go back into the past, but they can stay in the present with this futuristic vehicle. The Deluxo has always been popular in public lobbies.

With some custom work at the auto shop, they can make their Deluxo look just like the movie counterpart. Attention to detail has always been a major strength of GTA Online. It's fairly obvious that Rockstar put a lot of work into the Deluxo.

The ability to hover and fly is also very useful

The ability to fly in the air is what truly defines the metagame. Not only can players quickly get to where they need to be, it's also harder for others to attack them. With that in mind, the Deluxo has a hovering mode that lets it travel across water, while the flying mode keeps it midair.

Competitive players want their vehicles to have versatility in any given situation. If they need to fight back against another opponent, the Deluxo has specific modifications for machine guns or missiles. This can be truly devastating when paired with the flying mode.

At the end of the day, it's also fun to drive

With a top speed of 127.25 miles per hour, the Deluxo is fairly well-rounded in terms of stats. It handles well, brakes at just the right moment, and will accelerate right off the gate. More importantly, GTA Online players can evade others with the flying mode or go straight for the attack.

That's what makes the Deluxo so fun to use in this game. Players have so many different approaches they can take in GTA Online. This is ultimately what separates a good vehicle from a great one. Players need to feel like they are fully in control.

Granted, this flying vehicle is quite expensive by GTA Online standards. Of course, there's a reason why players are willing to spend anywhere from $3,550,000 to $4,721,500 at Warstock Cache & Carry. The Deluxo is a special vehicle that looks cool and acts cool at the same time.

