5 coolest GTA Online vehicles based on movies

Players can bring the cinematic experience to GTA Online with select vehicles, all based on well-known films. Driving is a core gameplay aspect of this series. Some may argue that cars are the best part of GTA Online. Naturally, players might feel personally attached to their vehicles. Nearly 700 of them are present in the game today.

Unsurprisingly, a few of them took inspiration from popular media. Rockstar Games has never shied away from referencing highly successful movies with their vehicles. Here's a look at the real standouts in this category.

GTA Online players will look sublime driving around these movie-based vehicles

5) Cerberus (War Rig, Mad Max: Fury Road)

The Mad Max series really captures that "end of the world" feeling that many people fear. Life is ever so fleeting when a gigantic industrial truck is heading somebody's way. The MTL Cerberus is truly a nightmarish monster.

Remember, the Cerberus has three different variants in GTA Online. Players will need to get the Apocalypse version if they want to emulate the War Rig. They can get it from the Arena War website for $3,870,300. Alternatively, they can rise up in their career rankings for a $2,910,000 trade price.

4) Deluxo (DeLorean DMC-12, Back to the Future)

Here's a classic throwback to when times were much simpler. The 80's were a pop cultural goldmine for style and substance. Instead of going back to the future, GTA Online players can take a trip back to 1985.

The Deluxo is a lovable homage to the DeLorean DMC-12. Warstock Cache & Carry sells it for $4,721,500, but it does have a marked down price of $3,550,000. Players can switch between hovering and flying for transportation purposes. They can even use homing missile launchers for self defense.

3) Sanctus (Hell Cycle, Ghost Rider)

Comic book readers will recognize this motorcycle from several miles away. The skeletal features take heavy inspiration from the suitably named Hell Cycle, the main vehicle choice for the legendary Ghost Rider. All one needs is a skull mask to complete the look.

Keep in mind that GTA Online players can only buy this $1,995,000 bike around Halloween season. The LCC Sanctus is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It really stands out with its backfire effect, loud engine noises, and extremely fast acceleration.

2) JB-700W (Aston Martin DBS, James Bond series)

James Bond is a secret agent who relies on a wide variety of gadgets. His weaponized vehicle combines pure class with a major boost of adrenaline. GTA Online gives players the same experience with the JB-700W.

It costs $1,470,000 over at Warstock Cache & Carry. Players can pick between spikes or slick proximity mines, which makes the JB-700W an awesome getaway vehicle. It can even use a machine gun for offensive purposes. GTA Online will certainly leave players shaken but not quite stirred.

1) Banshee 900R Custom (Mazda RX-7, Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift)

GTA Online pays respect to several vehicles from the Fast and Furious series. Tokyo Drift introduced the popular character Han Lue, who regularly drove a flashy Mazda RX-7. Players can have their own version of the same vehicle with the Banshee 900R Custom.

After buying the regular Banshee for $105,000, players will need to convert it at Benny's Original Motor Works for $565,000. To the surprise of nobody, it's a rapid super car when fully upgraded. With the right modifications, players will become a motion blur in the distance.

