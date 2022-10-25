How GTA Online players can get different Cerberus variants

GTA Online gives players quite a few custom builds for the MTL Cerberus. Right now, many are desperately trying to survive the Halloween event. A Cerberus might randomly show up in the Exotic Export mission, chasing players across the entire map.

Naturally, this industrial truck will be on a lot of players' minds in GTA Online, at least until the end of the month.

For those looking to buy their own Cerberus, they need to keep in mind the make and the model. There are three custom variants in GTA Online. Of course, the Apocalypse version is the one most players think about. Finding the right one depends on one's preferences.

Where can GTA Online players get all the Cerberus variants?

Apocalypse, Nightmare, and Future Shock

Players can choose between three different styles for their Cerberus. They all follow a specific theme in GTA Online, as seen below:

Apocalypse : Heavily rusted with dark brown colors

: Heavily rusted with dark brown colors Future Shock : Clean metal design with no rust whatsoever

: Clean metal design with no rust whatsoever Nightmare: Extremely colorful with various logos scattered

The Apocalypse Cerberus is largely based off the War Rig from the popular movie Mad Max: Fury Road. It serves as the baseline for the other two variants, albeit they have completely different color schemes.

Taste is subjective, which means players should go with anything that suits their personal needs. There isn't a "right" or a "wrong" decision here. However, keep in mind that all three variants are rather expensive. GTA Online players need to think about their choice with extra consideration.

Where to buy and how much they cost

All three variants can be purchased from the Arena War website. However, players will need to buy the Arena Workshop. The cheapest property will cost upwards of $995,000. Either way, the Cerberus lineup shares a similar price tag:

Regular price: $3,870,300

Discounted trade price: $2,910,000

Players can unlock special discounts by advancing their Arena War Career since there are sponsorship tier rewards. However, they will also spend a lot more on various upgrades and modifications.

Of course, that requires a lot of hard work. The Arena War features require emotional and financial investment on the part of the player. They should only consider getting a Cerberus if they really like this mode. That said, players need to be careful with how they spend their money.

Are there any differences between the variants?

These custom builds are purely for cosmetic reasons in GTA Online. All three variations share the same performance stats. Based on Broughy1322's calculations, the Cerberus lineup has a top speed of 106.25 miles per hour, but only when it's fully upgraded.

As previously mentioned, the Nightmare and Future Shock variations have the same price tag as the standard Apocalypse. Players normally have to pay $3,870,300, but they can also get a discounted price of $2,910,000. There aren't many differences between these base models.

With that said, GTA Online players can give these vehicles unique custom builds. For instance, the Apocalypse could be given a passenger flamethrower, while the Future Shock focuses on proximity mines. Players only need a lot of money to throw around in the first place.

