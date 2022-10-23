How to survive Cerberus in GTA Online’s Halloween event

GTA Online players need to watch out for the Cerberus Surprise random event, which is primarily based on the 1971 film Duel. Presently, you need to be on the lookout for the MTL Apocalypse Cerberus. The fuel tanker might just randomly show up in the game whenever you are delivering Exotic Exports vehicles. Once it does, it will chase you to the ends of the earth.

GTA Online only introduced this brand-new event this week. It takes after similar Halloween modes, such as the Phantom Car from last year.

Here's what you need to know to survive GTA Online's Cerberus Surprise event

How the event works

To trigger the event, first off, you need to be free roaming. You cannot be inside an interior building. You also cannot drive around with a special vehicle like the Oppressor Mk II and must be on foot or using a regular car.

Secondly, 16 minutes must pass after you join a session in GTA Online, and there need to be at least two people within a public or private lobby. Otherwise, the Cerberus will not show up for the random event.

Finally, you need to run the Auto Shop so you can steal Exotic Exports and will be given a full list of vehicles to deliver at the docks. Of course, this becomes more difficult with the Cerberus chasing after you. It will not stop ramming into you until the car is destroyed or you deliver it.

12 possible locations for Cerberus

GTA Series Videos has a really useful guide on this Halloween event. The Cerberus has 12 different spawn points, depending on where you are currently stationed at the moment.

Keep in mind that Exotic Exports have 100 possible spawns, but they will all be found near the vicinity of the Cerberus. Here's a full list of places where you can expect it to show up:

Los Santos International Airport

El Burro Heights

Mirror Park

Strawberry

Pillbox Hill

Vespucci Canals

Harmony

Grand Senora Desert

Grapeseed

Paleto Bay

The Grand Senora Desert has two possible locations for the Cerberus to show up, so keep that in mind.

It doesn't matter if you're in Los Santos or Blaine County; this fuel tanker will hunt you down. At the very least, GTA Online will still pay you $20,000 for each delivered vehicle, regardless of its state. You will also get 5,000 reputation points and 50 Car Meet Rep for all your troubles. The Cerberus is extremely powerful and will knock you off your game.

Here's what players should do

When GTA Online spawns Cerberus, it won't move until you enter the wanted vehicle. It will also remain indestructible until you get on with the Exotic Exports. However, it can be defeated with the right amount of firepower.

What you can do is carry some explosive weaponry, such as grenades or a rocket launcher. It will take roughly four to five hits before the Cerberus goes down. You should probably throw grenades behind you while you're driving in case you don't feel safe being on foot.

Alternatively, you can avoid the Cerberus altogether if you play in a solo lobby, but there's no fun in that in GTA Online.

