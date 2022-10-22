Why GTA Online players should avoid buying Cerberus

It's Halloween season in GTA Online, but there is nothing scarier than players emptying their wallets for the Apocalypse Cerberus. This hulking brute is a focal point of a new freemode event.

A random Cerberus might go after players looking to deliver their Exotic Exports vehicles. Many people will likely consider buying this industrial truck in the next week or so. However, it might not be the wisest investment in GTA Online

While it's not without strengths, the Cerberus has too many weaknesses that are hard to overlook. GTA Online players are better off saving a few million dollars for a different vehicle or property.

Here's why GTA Online players need to skip MTL Apocalypse Cerberus

Where to buy and how much it costs

The Cerberus can be found on the Arena War website, like most weaponized vehicles from the 2018 DLC update. Right off the bat, players should know that this is a very expensive item. Its baseline price is in the millions, and that's not even counting the various upgrades.

GTA Online players will have to pay a grand total of $3,870,300 for it. They can unlock a trade price of $2,910,000 if they earn sponsorship tier rewards. However, they would have to grind the Arena War Career for that to happen.

Players will also have to upgrade the Cerberus if they want to boost its performance. This will likely cost them even more in the long run. Without question, this truck is among the most expensive vehicles in the entire game. $3,870,300 is nothing to sneeze at in GTA Online.

Overall performance

Of course, the Cerberus does have a few strong aspects going for it. The vehicle is extremely powerful and will run through everything. GTA Online players can make it even tougher with ram weapons and shunt modifications. The latter will allow the truck to push itself sideways.

However, the Cerberus is rather slow at 106.25 miles per hour, according to YouTuber Broughy1322. Its armor is also somewhat lacking since other players can destroy it with two explosions. While the front windows have bullet resistance, the same does not apply to the side windows.

The Cerberus is best used against NPCs, especially with regard to the flamethrower weapon. It doesn't fare as well against other GTA Online players and their vehicles since it can't instantly defeat them like NPCs. At the very least, the Cerberus does have five proximity mines to choose from.

Final verdict

While the Cerberus is a fun vehicle to drive around and destroy everything in sight with, it's far too expensive for most players to even consider. Whether it's $2,910,000 or $3,870,300, that is a lot of money to ask for. It isn't a meta-defining vehicle like the Oppressor Mk II or the Toreador, either.

Gamers should also consider the fact that the vehicle is very easy to blow up for other players; explosive weaponry is all the rage in this game. Moreover, the Cerberus would be far more viable if it could take several more hits. The truck is best used against random pedestrians, but even then, gamers have other means of causing widespread destruction.

