10 most expensive GTA Online vehicles in 2022

Purchasing vehicles in GTA Online is one of the major reasons for earning money in the game, and as expected, their prices vary greatly. The pricing doesn't match the real-world vehicle prices but is made to suit the Shark Card costs.

Some vehicles are ridiculously overpriced. This article features the top 10 costliest vehicles in the game. Most of these are aircraft, while a few of them are cars.

Priciest vehicles in GTA Online ranked

10) Buckingham Pyro - $4,455,500

The Pyro is one of the most useful purchases in GTA Online, especially owing to its exceptional maneuverability. Another advantage is its size and unique design, making its hitbox relatively smaller compared to other fighter jets.

Both of these abilities allow it to easily elude enemy fighters, while it has a sufficient amount of weapons to defeat them as well. The iconic design is based on the De Havilland Vampire.

9) Declasse Scramjet - $4,628,400

The Scramjet is a unique car powered by a rocket booster and has a power hop ability. It can also be equipped with two front-facing machine guns and two homing missile launchers.

However, players will be a bit too vulnerable as the car doesn't have a roof. The design is based on the Mach Five car from Speed Racer.

8) Imponte Deluxo - $4,721,500

GTA Online has revived the Deluxo from GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories, but this time, it's not the real-world car. Instead, this HD Universe rendition is the futuristic time-traveling car from the Back to the Future series.

Instead of time-traveling, the Deluxo in Grand Theft Auto Online can fly and hover. Like the Scramjet, it has two front-facing machine guns and two homing missile launchers.

7) V-65 Molotok - $4,788,000

The Molotok is another historical fighter jet in GTA Online, and enthusiasts of military vehicles would love to own it. The Molotok has rather smooth handling despite having low maneuverability.

This, along with the armor upgrades, makes it ideal for beginners and less-skilled pilots in the game.

6) Buckingham Swift Deluxe - $5,150,000

The Buckingham Swift Deluxe is a gold-plated variant of the Swift, a standard luxury helicopter. This has no advantages and offers no unique features.

The Swift Deluxe is for players who don't wish to waste their money on the Luxor Deluxe but are still eager to show off their wealth.

5) Mammoth Tula - $5,173,700

The Tula is a unique amphibious aircraft with VTOL capabilities like the Hydra. Despite its unassuming looks, the Tula is a highly versatile aircraft that can fit multiple roles.

It is an excellent bomber, and it can be fitted with a turret on its back. The aircraft can also be equipped with JATO thrusters for instant takeoff, and its maneuverability is exceptional.

4) Imponte Ruiner 2000 - $5,745,600

The Ruiner 2000 is the most expensive car in GTA Online, but it is well worth the money. Visually, it's not much different from the usual Ruiner, and the KITT (from Knight Rider) influence is obvious.

The Ruiner 2000 has access to dual driver-operated front-facing machine guns and two missile launchers. It also has a parachute and a power hop mechanism. These abilities make it quite useful against griefers who use the Oppressor Mk II.

3) RM-10 Bombushka - $5,918,500

The Bombushka is a massive transport/cargo aircraft that can also function as a gunship. It isn't worth it for solo players as they can't take advantage of the multiple turret platforms.

The aircraft is slow and massive, making it quite vulnerable to explosive sniper rifle rounds. The Bombushka would be more appropriate in a game like ARMA, but it's still a fantastic aircraft for military vehicle fans.

The detailing on the vehicle is insane, and it can be a fun experience to fly it with friends.

2) JoBuilt P-996 LAZER - $6,500,000

Many GTA Online players consider the LAZER to be the best fighter jet in the game. However, its sheer price tag makes it unattainable for most players, who settle for the Hydra instead.

Performance-wise, it's not worth it to buy the LAZER. The performance advantage is minimal, and the weapons on it are the same as the Hydra. These include dual explosive cannons and rockets.

1) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe - $10,000,000

The Luxor Deluxe, a gold-plated private jet, is the most expensive vehicle in GTA Online. It has no special abilities and is only useful for getting from one place to another.

The primary motivation for purchasing this plane is to brag about one's in-game fortune. Players who buy the Luxor Deluxe simply demonstrate that they can afford such an expensive vehicle while millions of others cannot.

Honorable mentions

This list includes those vehicles that did not make it to the top 10 but are quite popular and rather expensive.

Grotti Itali RSX ($3,465,000) — The Itali RSX is a fan favorite in GTA Online, thanks to its sporty and aesthetic looks and its impressive top speed. However, its price is a bit too much, especially because there are cheaper cars that can easily outperform it.

— The Itali RSX is a fan favorite in GTA Online, thanks to its sporty and aesthetic looks and its impressive top speed. However, its price is a bit too much, especially because there are cheaper cars that can easily outperform it. Pegassi Toreador ($3,660,000) — The Toreador has the unique ability to drive underwater. It comes with a rocket boost and has access to infinite missiles. As such, it's an excellent car for avoiding griefers, and skilled players can even take them down with it.

— The Toreador has the unique ability to drive underwater. It comes with a rocket boost and has access to infinite missiles. As such, it's an excellent car for avoiding griefers, and skilled players can even take them down with it. Grotti Vigilante ($3,750,000) — The Vigilante is the Batmobile of GTA Online, and it's a rather fun vehicle in the game. With a rocket boost, it's easily the fastest car, although the HSW vehicles are more swift than it.

— The Vigilante is the Batmobile of GTA Online, and it's a rather fun vehicle in the game. With a rocket boost, it's easily the fastest car, although the HSW vehicles are more swift than it. Pegassi Oppressor Mk II ($3,890,250) — The infamous hoverbike most associated with griefers is quite an expensive one. However, the Oppressor Mk II's ridiculously high price doesn't limit its availability.

— The infamous hoverbike most associated with griefers is quite an expensive one. However, the Oppressor Mk II's ridiculously high price doesn't limit its availability. Mammoth Hydra ($3,990,000) — As mentioned above, the Hydra often ends up being the more popular choice in jet fighters due to the ridiculously high price of the LAZER. The VTOL ability makes it especially useful.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

