Should GTA Online players get the LCC Sanctus?

It's that spooky time of year when GTA Online players can buy the LCC Sanctus. Halloween is fast approaching, so one can look forward to seasonal activities like the Judgement Day event or getting free masks.

More importantly, select vehicles will be making their return to GTA Online. The LCC Sanctus is perfect for this gritty atmosphere.

It's a custom motorcycle with skull and spiderweb parts. The LCC Sanctus can also emit a powerful flame. In many ways, it's the GTA Online version of the Hell Cycle from the Ghost Rider comics. There's a reason why some players want this chopper in their garage.

Review of the LCC Sanctus in GTA Online, and why it's worth getting

When and where to buy

The LCC Sanctus is only available during Halloween events. Players will first have to drop by Southern San Andreas Super Autos. They will then need a lot of money in their bank account. The LCC Sanctus costs $1,995,000 in GTA Online. Players have no way of lowering that price, either.

In addition, they can also get the Albany Fränken Stange and the Albany Lurcher. According to a newswire statement from Rockstar, these rare vehicles will still be available until November 1. They can all be found in the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

GTA Online players who miss out will have to wait until next year's Halloween. If they want the LCC Sanctus, they should get it very soon. Otherwise, they will be left in the dust.

Overall performance, along with some neat tricks

When fully upgraded, the LCC Sanctus can reach top speeds of 112 miles per hour, according to Broughy1322. The bike's most noteworthy aspect is its extremely fast acceleration. Even when it's going at full speed, it offers great braking and handling.

GTA Online players can play around with several different custom parts in the mod shop. Whether it's the front and rear mudguards or the belt drive covers, they can be very creative with their approach. Custom paint jobs also make the gas tank stand out in this game.

If the player takes a Jerry Can and pours gasoline behind the LCC Sanctus, they can use the backfire effect to become Ghost Rider for a few moments. Of course, they have to watch out for their health in the meantime. Players just need to find a skull mask and a black leather jacket.

Final verdict

Realistically, not every GTA Online player will be able to afford the LCC Sanctus. A price tag of nearly two million dollars is a lot to ask for. Nonetheless, if the player is running a profitable business, they should consider this custom bike. It's only available for the rest of the month.

The LCC Sanctus has several customizable features, so players can really make it their own. It's also a very fast-moving bike with a strong backfire effect. Players could potentially burn down NPCs and even other vehicles.

Overall, it's a really fun motorcycle to drive around during the Halloween season. It's even better if the player can find the right costume. The LCC Sanctus is unlike most bikes in the entire game.

