GTA Online players can look forward to Judgement Day masks this month

There is a possibility that more Judgement Day masks will arrive in GTA Online. The Halloween season is finally here with the arrival of a new Adversary Mode. Judgement Day is a hide-and-seek game between rival teams. The Hunted must run away from pursuing Riders. The latter stands out due to their creepy masks, based on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Judgement Day will be available for the rest of October in GTA Online. With that in mind, players can only hope that Rockstar Games will release the remaining masks. The War Mask is already obtainable this week. However, the collection is not complete without the other three masks.

GTA Online players should be on lookout for Judgement Day masks this October

Four masks in Judgement Day set

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.



Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 Judgement Day comes to Los Santos in a month-long Halloween Event.Get 2X Rewards in this new Adversary Mode and a GTA$300K bonus for winning 3 rounds.Plus, look for new Halloween clothing, returning fan-favorite modes, and more in the weeks to come: rsg.ms/762c9e2 https://t.co/U3FG05ygEf

Promotional materials for the Judgement Day event show four Riders, each wearing a different mask. GTA Online likely based them on the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse. These religious figures bring forth a warning about the end times.

GTA Online has four of these masks in total:

Conquest

War

Famine

Death

Riders can wear these cosmetics during the Judgement Day event and are given special powers that make them stand out, such as health regeneration as well as the ability to sense heartbeats. Riders are very dangerous and cannot be taken out easily in this Adversary Mode.

The War Mask is the first available mask

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Log in to #GTAOnline to unlock the first mask based on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, "War". Log in to #GTAOnline to unlock the first mask based on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, "War". https://t.co/SA0mFoz9z0

GTA Online players have until October 12 to collect a free War Mask. They just need to log in anytime within the week and will receive the item in their wardrobe. This is all part of a promotion for the Judgement Day event, which started earlier this week.

It's very likely that Rockstar Games will offer the remaining masks in the coming weeks. It wouldn't make sense to release the War Mask and not the other three. Players should definitely be on the lookout for them for the remainder of October.

Of course, it doesn't seem like they will be released in any particular order. By that logic, Conquest should've been the first mask based on the arrangement of the Four Horsemen. However, War was the first to show up in GTA Online.

The other three will likely be released in the next few weeks

Three masks are yet to be introduced in the game from the Judgement Day set. With three weeks left in October, here's a look at the weekly event dates for the rest of the month:

October 13 - 19

October 20 - 26

October 27 - November 2

It should be noted that GTA+ rewards for October will end on November 2. Since the game resets on Thursdays, the Halloween events will go past the usual expiration date. There's just enough time for Death, Famine, and Conquest to show up in GTA Online.

The War Mask is readily available right now. If the remaining masks are to be given away, it will make sense to do so in the coming weeks.

